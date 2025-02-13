Vince Dizon named new DOTr secretary

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed former Bases Conversion and Development Authority chief Vince Dizon as the new transportation secretary, replacing Jaime Bautista.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin announced the new appointment in a message to reporters.

"Vivencio 'Vince' Bringas Dizon is going to be the next Secretary of the Department of Transportation, effective February 21, 2025," Bersamin said.

Bautista, a former CEO of flag carrier Philippine Airlines, has bowed out of the Department of Transportation (DOTR) post due to concerns over his health.

"[Dizon] is already authorized by the Office of the President to start the transition at the DOTR in coordination with the team of Secretary Jaime Bautista, who has resigned due to health reasons," Bersamin said.

Dizon has held several high-ranking positions in government before clinching the DOTR post. He was CEO of BCDA during the administration of Marcos’ predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte.

He also served as Duterte's deputy implementer of the country's policy against COVID-19 during the pandemic.