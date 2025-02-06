Convergeâ€™s Caloocan Data Center gets rare Tier 3 certification

^

Converge’s Caloocan Data Center gets rare Tier 3 certification

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
February 6, 2025 | 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines —  Tech innovator Converge ICT Solutions Inc. has secured a rare certification for its data center in Caloocan City that is scheduled to go online within the first quarter of the year.

Converge yesterday said it has secured a Tier 3 certification for the development of its soon-to-rise Caloocan Data Center.

Converge CEO and co-founder Dennis Anthony Uy said the internet service provider is speeding up the completion of the facility with the goal of bringing it online by March.

Uy said he is grateful that the Caloocan Data Center was recognized as Tier 3. He noted that only a few data centers in the Philippines can boast of such an accreditation.

The certification confirms that the Caloocan Data Center is compliant with industry standards on maintainability and redundancy. It also validates that the facility is reliable enough to be online for most of the time, ensuring that it can serve requirements consistently.

“Only a few data centers in the Philippines hold Tier 3 certification, and with this accreditation, we are moving full speed ahead toward having a top-tier digital hub that we target to bring online by March,” Uy said.

Converge, known for its fiber broadband products, is moving to expand its portfolio of services to stay ahead of the curve in the digital era.

One of the expansion industries it is eyeing is in data centers, seen by the telco industry as one of the businesses of the future given the volume of applications and information going around.

The Caloocan Data Center is designed to accommodate 300 racks, and Converge intends to use the facility for its own operations. However, Converge is also building a data center in Pampanga that could handle 1,200 racks, and this one will serve residential and enterprise requirements.

Converge chief network transformation officer Paulo Martin Santos said the company is keen on developing data centers that cater to the demands of the future. For instance, he noted that all of Converge’s data centers are capable of storing artificial intelligence.

Sustainability-wise, Santos said Converge employs a liquid cooling solution in its data centers to reduce power consumption and carbon emissions.

Tech giants like Amazon, Google and Meta are always on the lookout for data centers where they can store applications and information that are crucial to sustaining the online world.

