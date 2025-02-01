Davao-Samal bridge on track to completion – DPWH

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is gaining headway in the development of the P23.52-billion Samal Island-Davao City Connector (SIDC) project, putting it on schedule for completion by 2028.

In a report, Public Works Undersecretary Emil Sadain said the agency has finished 11.87 percent of the SIDC as of January, falling within the timeline set by the government.

The DPWH is making progress in placing the foundation of the bridge and is meeting its deadline so far, with completion set for September 2028.

In particular, the DPWH has laid down 73 of the 110 piles for the land viaduct on the Davao City side. It has also installed all of the 74 piles for the land viaduct on the Samal Island end.

Further, the agency has completed 13 piles for the navigation bridge on the Davao City side and 11 on the Samal Island end. The DPWH has also begun civil works on the R. Castillo Approach, with 7.5 percent of the 133 piles put down.

The DPWH is also pushing forward in procuring right of way, having acquired 71 percent of the required land in Davao City through negotiated sale.