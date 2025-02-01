^

Business

Davao-Samal bridge on track to completion – DPWH

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
February 1, 2025 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is gaining headway in the development of the P23.52-billion Samal Island-Davao City Connector (SIDC) project, putting it on schedule for completion by 2028.

In a report, Public Works Undersecretary Emil Sadain said the agency has finished 11.87 percent of the SIDC as of January, falling within the timeline set by the government.

The DPWH is making progress in placing the foundation of the bridge and is meeting its deadline so far, with completion set for September 2028.

In particular, the DPWH has laid down 73 of the 110 piles for the land viaduct on the Davao City side. It has also installed all of the 74 piles for the land viaduct on the Samal Island end.

Further, the agency has completed 13 piles for the navigation bridge on the Davao City side and 11 on the Samal Island end. The DPWH has also begun civil works on the R. Castillo Approach, with 7.5 percent of the 133 piles put down.

The DPWH is also pushing forward in procuring right of way, having acquired 71 percent of the required land in Davao City through negotiated sale.

DPWH
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

ASEAN unity

By Marianne V. Go | 1 day ago
Malaysia’s House of Representatives Speaker Johari Abdul, is calling for more unity and cooperation among the 11-member nations/states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations or ASEAN, which comprises...
Business
fbtw
BSP: Peso seen to weaken further

BSP: Peso seen to weaken further

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The peso may weaken further in 2025 and 2026, settling slightly above the government’s foreign exchange rate assumptions,...
Business
fbtw
Meta agrees to pay Trump $25 mn to settle account ban lawsuit

Meta agrees to pay Trump $25 mn to settle account ban lawsuit

1 day ago
Meta has agreed to pay President Donald Trump $25 million to settle a 2021 lawsuit he filed claiming he was wrongfully censored...
Business
fbtw

New Cold War

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
We closed down US military bases here following the EDSA People Power Revolution after the Senate voted against the proposal of then president Corazon Aquino to renew the bases agreement.
Business
fbtw
BDO&rsquo;s P52.7 billion bonds used for environmental projects

BDO’s P52.7 billion bonds used for environmental projects

By Catherine Talavera | 1 day ago
BDO Unibank Inc. has spent the P52.7 billion proceeds from its first ASEAN Sustainability Bond on projects that address environmental...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
January inflation likely settled within BSP target

January inflation likely settled within BSP target

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 2 hours ago
Headline inflation may have settled within the 2.5 to 3.3 percent range in January, possibly breaching the three percent level...
Business
fbtw
Sugar millers, refiners back import clearance fee on alternative sugars

Sugar millers, refiners back import clearance fee on alternative sugars

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 2 hours ago
The country’s biggest groups of sugar millers and refiners have thrown their support behind the imposition of a clearance...
Business
fbtw
Banks see higher loan demand in Q1

Banks see higher loan demand in Q1

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 2 hours ago
Banks expect higher loan demand from companies and households this quarter after a series of interest rate cuts done by the...
Business
fbtw
PSEi sinks to 2-year low on disappointing growth

PSEi sinks to 2-year low on disappointing growth

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 hours ago
The local stock market sank to its lowest level in a little over two years, weighed down by the index rebalancing and prevailing...
Business
fbtw
SEC wants energy firms, hospitals to tap capital market

SEC wants energy firms, hospitals to tap capital market

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 hours ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) plans to encourage more energy companies and hospitals to tap the capital market...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with