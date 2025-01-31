Philippines importing thousands of goats, sheep

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. approved the importation of 1,520 breeder goats and 4,310 sheep to restock and upgrade local herds, primarily in Mindanao, according to the DA.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture (DA) will be importing over 1,500 goats and at least 4,300 sheep to upgrade the domestic herd and improve the country’s meat production.

“The imported animals, which will help improve the genetic quality of local livestock, are part of efforts to strengthen the country’s goat and sheep farming sectors,” the DA said.

The DA said 155 Anglo Nubian bucks, 175 Boer bucks and 1,190 Boer does would be part of the goat importation program. All the imported goats would be distributed to nucleus and multiplier farms in Barili, Cebu and Makilala, North Cotabato.

For the sheep importation, about 260 Dorper rams and 4,050 Dorper ewes would be purchased by the DA and would be allocated for distribution in North Cotabato.

The bidding for the animal importation has yet to be scheduled but the DA emphasized that the funding has been already secured under the previous year’s budget.

The imported small ruminants must be delivered within 90 days from the issuance of the notice of award by the DA’s National Livestock Program, according to the DA.

The imported goats and sheep must be between six and 15 months old. The goats must at least 35 kilos for bucks and 30 kilos for does after quarantine, the DA said.

The imported sheep, meanwhile, must be full-blooded and must come from a registered farm with the rams weighing at least 40 kilos while the ewes must weigh at least 35 kilos.

“This importation is part of ongoing efforts to boost the Philippines’ livestock industry, ensuring better quality herds and more sustainable meat production in the future,” the DA said.