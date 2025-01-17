AlBarakah launches authentic halal food

MANILA, Philippines — AlBarakah, the new go-to name in authentic halal food in the country, was recently launched with an exotic Arabian Nights-themed celebration at Crowne Plaza in Ortigas Center.

AlBarakah showcased its product line which included corned beef and minced hash corned beef along with protein bites and flavorful coffee options such as 3-in-1 brown coffee and white coffee. Every dish was certified halal, meaning “lawful” in Islamic teachings, to ensure they would be consumed by all Muslims in attendance.

AlBarakah CEO Ameerah Tamundong said she knew first-hand the challenges of sourcing halal ingredients and foods in the Philippines. “My fellow Muslims and I didn’t always have the easiest time adhering to our own dietary principles,” she said. “We wanted to eradicate that problem for all our fellow Muslims by providing an easily accessible source for great tasting and healthy halal products.”

Moreover, Tamundong envisions AlBarakah as a foremost food brand for all Filipinos. AlBarakah is thus casting a wider net in order to reach out to consumers beyond Pinoy Muslim communities.

“Good food is one of the universal languages of the Pinoy experience,” said Tamundong. “And at AlBarakah, first and foremost, we make good food. On top of ensuring the gratification of my fellow Muslims, we also hope to offer new and flavorful options to Pinoy foodies on the lookout for delicious meals.”