Cybersecurity solutions tackled at GRC conclave

Industry leaders and innovators get the chance to find solutions at the GRC Philippines Conclave 2025 on Jan. 17 at Dusit Thani Hotel in Manila. Over 250 top executives from sectors like IT, BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance), BPO, e-commerce and government will gather to explore cutting-edge strategies in governance, risk and compliance (GRC).

MANILA, Philippines — As industries rapidly adopt artificial intelligence (AI) and undergo digital transformation, risks of data breaches, unauthorized transactions and system failures are more pressing than ever. For businesses navigating these challenges, staying secure and compliant is critical.

The conclave is supported by PCI SSC (Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council), HiTrust, the ICTIC Industry Council (ICTIC) of the Philippines, ICT Events Manila, and WiSAP (Women in Security Alliance Philippines).

Throughout the event, attendees will immerse themselves in insightful discussions, interactive sessions, and unparalleled networking opportunities with cybersecurity pioneers, AI experts, and regulatory authorities. Leaders who are shaping the future of digital

resilience will offer valuable strategies for tackling the most sophisticated cyber threats. It will also delve into the impact of AI in transforming the cybersecurity landscape, from enhancing threat detection to automating compliance processes and strengthening defenses against evolving attacks.

Conclave attendees get the chance to connect with top cybersecurity experts, tech innovators and regulatory leaders who define the future of digital security. Concerns like how to protect data, streamline compliance, or stay ahead of the competition will be tackled extensively.

Key speakers at the event include DICT undersecretaries David Almirol and Jeffrey Ian Dy, Yew Kuann Cheng (regional VP for Asia Pacific, PCI Security Standards Council), Ryan Patrick (VP of adoption, HiTRUST), Mel Migriño (SEA regional director – information security and country head, Gogolook), Guada Vergel de Dios (head of compliance, Xendit), Marlon Sorongon (CISO, Maybank Philippines), Carmelo Alcala (director for MIS, Visaya KPO), Lianne Collantes (head of risk management and compliance, Acquire BPO) and Lawrence Ferrer (CEO and president, Bayad CIS), among others.