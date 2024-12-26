^

Business

PEZA, DOLE sign data sharing agreement to streamline visa processing

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
December 26, 2024 | 12:00am
PEZA, DOLE sign data sharing agreement to streamline visa processing
In a statement, the investment promotion agency said the agreement aimed at streamlining the PEZA visa application and processing, was signed by PEZA director general Tereso Panga and Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma on Dec.16.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) have signed a data sharing agreement to streamline the PEZA visa application process as part of efforts to improve ease of doing business.

In a statement, the investment promotion agency said the agreement aimed at streamlining the PEZA visa application and processing, was signed by PEZA director general Tereso Panga and Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma on Dec.16.

The agreement provides a framework to facilitate secure and simplified information sharing, particularly in issuing the Alien Employment Permit (AEP), a prerequisite for PEZA visa issuance to foreign nationals seeking employment within PEZA economic zones.

According to Panga, the agreement would help foster a more business-friendly environment.

“By aligning processes and policies, we are fostering a faster, more transparent and service-oriented environment, while safeguarding the rights of Filipino workers. This partnership with DOLE reflects our dedication to efficiency and excellent service delivery,” he said.

The PEZA aims to position the Philippines as a prime investment destination to help create jobs for Filipino workers.

Laguesma said the DOLE is monitoring developments related to PEZA to see more job opportunities for Filipinos.

He said the agreement strengthens employment verification measures in PEZA ecozones, while addressing the operational needs of both agencies.

“It also supports the understudy training program as outlined in the revised implementing guidelines of AEP, which are expected to be finalized this month,” he said.

As part of DOLE’s mandate, the agency oversees the employment of foreign nationals and their contribution to the local workforce through skills transfer programs to equip Filipino workers with technical expertise in highly specialized fields.

“The signing of this agreement also complements the goals of the Philippine Labor and Employment Plan 2023–2028 by enhancing data integration, optimizing resources and ensuring labor market programs meet the needs of investors, locators and Filipino workers,” Panga said.

Both agencies vowed to further strengthen the partnership to create employment opportunities for Filipinos and improve the ease of doing business.

PEZA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
IMF: Capital restoration needed for Landbank, DBP

IMF: Capital restoration needed for Landbank, DBP

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The International Monetary Fund believes it is crucial to restore the capital for the two state-owned banks that contributed...
Business
fbtw
BSP spends P5 billion for initial batch of polymer bills &ndash; COA

BSP spends P5 billion for initial batch of polymer bills – COA

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas spent P4.98 billion for the initial batch of polymer banknotes recently launched for circulation,...
Business
fbtw
IMF urges BSP to tighten banking policies, preempt risks

IMF urges BSP to tighten banking policies, preempt risks

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The International Monetary Fund has urged the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to adopt proactive macroprudential measures to prepare...
Business
fbtw
IMF calls for balanced monetary policy

IMF calls for balanced monetary policy

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 2 days ago
The International Monetary Fund has called for a cautious and adaptive approach to monetary policy by the Bangko Sentral ng...
Business
fbtw
Soaring gas prices put brakes on jeepney drivers (First of two parts)

Soaring gas prices put brakes on jeepney drivers (First of two parts)

By Brix Lelis | 2 days ago
Jeepneys reign as the “Kings of the Road” in the country, ruling the streets as the most iconic mode of transport,...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Philippines has 2nd largest share of branded residences in Asia

By Catherine Talavera | 39 minutes ago
The Philippines has the second largest supply of branded residences in Asia, according to a Thailand-based hospitality consultancy firm.
Business
fbtw
ERC sets P25/kWh cap on power reserve market price

ERC sets P25/kWh cap on power reserve market price

By Brix Lelis | 39 minutes ago
The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has set a ceiling price of P25 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) on the backup power that can...
Business
fbtw
Aboitiz Construction bags Batangas cement project

Aboitiz Construction bags Batangas cement project

By Richmond Mercurio | 39 minutes ago
The construction unit of the Aboitiz Group has bagged the site development works package for Taiheiyo Cement’s upcoming...
Business
fbtw
CLI eyes P5 billion from sustainability-linked bonds

CLI eyes P5 billion from sustainability-linked bonds

By Richmond Mercurio | 39 minutes ago
Cebu Landmasters Inc., a listed property developer focused on the Visayas and Mindanao regions, is targeting to raise as much...
Business
fbtw
PAL resumes Cebu flights to Osaka

PAL resumes Cebu flights to Osaka

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 39 minutes ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines has reinstated its weekly flights between Cebu and Osaka in line with efforts to capture...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with