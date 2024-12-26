PEZA, DOLE sign data sharing agreement to streamline visa processing

In a statement, the investment promotion agency said the agreement aimed at streamlining the PEZA visa application and processing, was signed by PEZA director general Tereso Panga and Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma on Dec.16.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) have signed a data sharing agreement to streamline the PEZA visa application process as part of efforts to improve ease of doing business.

The agreement provides a framework to facilitate secure and simplified information sharing, particularly in issuing the Alien Employment Permit (AEP), a prerequisite for PEZA visa issuance to foreign nationals seeking employment within PEZA economic zones.

According to Panga, the agreement would help foster a more business-friendly environment.

“By aligning processes and policies, we are fostering a faster, more transparent and service-oriented environment, while safeguarding the rights of Filipino workers. This partnership with DOLE reflects our dedication to efficiency and excellent service delivery,” he said.

The PEZA aims to position the Philippines as a prime investment destination to help create jobs for Filipino workers.

Laguesma said the DOLE is monitoring developments related to PEZA to see more job opportunities for Filipinos.

He said the agreement strengthens employment verification measures in PEZA ecozones, while addressing the operational needs of both agencies.

“It also supports the understudy training program as outlined in the revised implementing guidelines of AEP, which are expected to be finalized this month,” he said.

As part of DOLE’s mandate, the agency oversees the employment of foreign nationals and their contribution to the local workforce through skills transfer programs to equip Filipino workers with technical expertise in highly specialized fields.

“The signing of this agreement also complements the goals of the Philippine Labor and Employment Plan 2023–2028 by enhancing data integration, optimizing resources and ensuring labor market programs meet the needs of investors, locators and Filipino workers,” Panga said.

Both agencies vowed to further strengthen the partnership to create employment opportunities for Filipinos and improve the ease of doing business.