NGCPâ€™s P2.6 billion Capas project gets ERC nod

NGCP’s P2.6 billion Capas project gets ERC nod

After due deliberation, the regulator resolved to approve NGCP’s proposed Capas 230-kiloVolt (kV) substation project aimed at managing load growth and facilitating New Clark City’s connection to the Luzon grid.

MANILA, Philippines — The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has given the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) the green light to develop a P2.59-billion transmission project in Capas, Tarlac.

The load growth in Capas, the ERC said, is expected to reach “unprecedented levels” due to the connection of Shin Clark Power Corp. (SCPC), the distribution utility for New Clark City, along with other electric cooperatives in Tarlac.

SCPC is a joint venture between Shin Clark Power Holdings Inc. (SCPHI) and the state-owned Bases Conversion and Development Authority.

SCPHI, which owns 90 percent of SCPC, is a consortium established by Manila Electric Co., Marubeni Corp., The Kansai Electric Power Co. Inc. and Chubu Electric Power Co. Inc.

Apart from the Capas project, the NGCP earlier secured regulatory approval for the development of the P20.65-billion Balaoan-Laoag 500-kV transmission line project connecting La Union and Ilocos Norte.

The project, scheduled for completion by November 2026, is among NGCP’s 15 proposed grid developments expected to benefit electricity consumers in terms of continuous, reliable and efficient power supply.

Other recently approved NGCP projects include the Bolo-Balaoan 500-kV transmission line, the Northern Luzon 230-kV loop project, the Nabas-Caticlan-Boracay project and the Laguindingan 230-kV substation project.

The ERC reiterated that NGCP’s timely completion of these projects is critical to further boost the ability of the power grid to absorb new capacities needed to meet the growing energy demand in the country.

A privately owned corporation, the NGCP is responsible for the operation, maintenance and development of the state-owned power grid.