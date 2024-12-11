^

Manila Water taps MSpectrum for 4.2-MW solar power project

Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas - The Philippine Star
December 11, 2024 | 12:00am
Manila Water and MSpectrum signed a power purchase agreement for the installation of the second phase of the water utility firm’s solar power project in 10 facilities. The agreement is aligned with the water company’s efforts to meet its environment, social and governance (ESG) goals and to align with its energy masterplan and outlook.
MANILA, Philippines — East Zone concessionaire Manila Water Co. Inc. has signed an agreement with the solar energy arm of Manila Electric Co. for the former’s solar power project that seeks to reduce the firm’s electricity demand from the power grid.

Manila Water and MSpectrum signed a power purchase agreement for the installation of the second phase of the water utility firm’s solar power project in 10 facilities. The agreement is aligned with the water company’s efforts to meet its environment, social and governance (ESG) goals and to align with its energy masterplan and outlook.

MSpectrum’s construction of the 4.271-megawatt power (MWp) solar power facilities will start in the first quarter of 2025, according to the Razon-led water utility firm.

The solar power project would generate 6.2 million kilowatt-hours (MkWh) annually, reducing the firm’s grid demand to the equivalent consumption of 2,600 households (at 200 kilowatt-hours per month).

“About two and a half years ago, we started trying to germinate the idea of having solar (energy) inside the fence because it’s the responsible thing to do. It makes sense not just for the environment and sustainability, but because power is a very large component of our operating expenses,” Manila Water president and CEO Jocot de Dios said.

