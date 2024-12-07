Government officials gear up for implementation of anti-agricultural smuggling law

Photo from the Bureau of Customs shows the rice confiscated by the BOC during a raid on a warehouse in Las Piñas on September 14, 2023

MANILA, Philippines — Key government agencies mandated to implement the recently enacted Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage (AES) Act assured the public that they are gearing up for an intensified enforcement of the law.

Members of the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage (AES) Council and the AES Enforcement Group, alongside relevant government agencies, gathered recently for the first time in a forum organized by the Stratbase Institute.

The AES Act or Republic Act 12022 classifies agricultural smuggling, hoarding, profiteering and engaging in cartel as acts of economic sabotage. Violators risk life imprisonment and fines up to five times the value of the goods involved. The measure was signed into law in September.

During the forum, the AES Council and the Enforcement Group pushed for greater inter-agency collaboration and stronger enforcement measures to ensure the effectiveness of the new law.

Department of Agriculture’s director for inspectorate and enforcement Felicisimo Madayag Jr. highlighted their commitment to action as crucial in boosting the efficiency of the law’s mandate.

“Our success will not be measured solely by laws passed or penalties imposed. It will be measured by the trust we rebuild in our agricultural sector, the livelihood we safeguard, and the food security we ensure to every Filipino family,” Madayag said.

Justice Assistant Secretary Randolph Pascasio shared how the past decade saw only five percent of the 192 agricultural smuggling cases prosecuted due to bureaucratic inefficiencies among concerned offices.

He noted that the new law’s expanded scope and mandated penalties can better prevent the entry of smuggled agricultural products, ensure payment of correct duties and taxes, and exactliability from direct perpetrators and enablers alike.

Economic expert and Stratbase Group chief operating officer RP Manhit further highlighted the importance of proper enforcement to ensure compliance, building public trust and confidence in the system.

“The law is just one component of the solution; enforcement is critical. By working together, we can ensure that this legislation achieves its full potential – empowering the Filipino people and safeguarding the integrity of our agricultural supply chain,” Manhit said.

As part of the Enforcement Group, Philippine Coast Guard Maritime Security Law Enforcement Command head vice admiral Robert Patrimonio said that since 2022, they have apprehended approximately P1.5 billion-worth of agricultural and meat products.