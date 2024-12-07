Personal Collection ventures into cosmetics industry

MANILA, Philippines — Personal Collection, a proudly Filipino-owned company, marks a significant milestone as it ventures into the cosmetics category with the launch of its In The Mood lipstick collection.

“Our entry into the cosmetics industry highlights our commitment to innovation. With the In The Mood Lipstick Collection, we strive to uplift spirits with a single swipe, even on the most challenging days. Through these efforts, Personal Collection remains true to its promise of a great fife by constantly looking for ways to reach more Filipinos, and empowering them with quality products and business opportunities,” said Cherish Tupaz, senior vice president and chief marketing officer, Strategic Marketing and Innovation Center.

In collaboration with industry experts, Personal Collection released true game-changer products infused with VibeBoost Formula, a first-of-its-kind Mood-Enhancing Technology that’s set to deliver a unique, transformative experience.

Personal Collection Direct Selling Inc. is one of the leading direct selling companies in the Philippines with over 650 branches nationwide.