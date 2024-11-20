^

LBC gears up for 75th year of operations

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
November 20, 2024 | 12:00am
LBC said it would continuously improve its services, drive operational efficiency, reduce internal costs and open new revenue streams as it moves forward to a new operational milestone in 2025.
MANILA, Philippines — LBC Express Holdings Inc., the largest logistics and money services company in the country, is heading into its 75th year of operations next year with sustained optimism.

“We will remain determined to drive productivity and profitability, while investing in efficiency and our future growth,” LBC chief finance officer Enrique Rey said.

Rey said that the group is also adjusting operations to address new capabilities.

LBC serves Filipinos with its reliable logistics and money services with its presence in 30 countries.

The company has embarked on an enterprise-wide restructuring of its operations and configurations with the aim of streamlining its systems and better serving customers.

It continues to adapt and adjust its capacities and services in line with its commitment to serve the nation and Filipinos all over the world.

“LBC adapts to customer needs and delivers superior service through continuous innovation by exploring and embracing new platforms and technologies and enhancing capabilities,” the company said.

LBC is also known for pioneering some of the most innovative courier and logistics solutions introduced in the local market.

Founded in 1945 as a brokerage and air cargo agent, LBC pioneered time-sensitive cargo delivery and 24-hour door-to-door delivery in the country.

With its dedication to embracing a digital mindset, the company’s integrated seamless logistics solutions for e-commerce platforms has enabled online retailers to offer reliable delivery options, boosting their sales and customer loyalty.

LBC has a growing network of over 1,500 branches in the Philippines, over 200 hubs and warehouses as well as thousands of partners and agents in 30 countries.

LBC EXPRESS HOLDINGS INC.
