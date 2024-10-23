Philippines, Laos to ink agriculture pact next year

MANILA, Philippines — The government is looking at signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on agricultural cooperation with Laos next year to boost ties between the two Southeast Asian neighbors.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. recently met with his counterpart, Laos Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Linkham Doungsavanh, in Rome to discuss the revitalization of agricultural collaboration between the two countries.

During their bilateral meeting, the two ministers discussed a proposed MOU aimed at enhancing food security and promoting sustainable agricultural development between the Philippines and Laos.

“The proposed agreement marks a significant step forward in strengthening agricultural cooperation with our ASEAN partner, Laos,” Tiu Laurel said yesterday.

“It will provide a framework collaboration on a wide range of agricultural issues.”

Some of the initiatives that would be covered by the proposed MOU include knowledge sharing, establishment of a joint genetic bank for rice value chain improvement, sustainable water management, climate change mitigation, pest management and trade promotion, among others.

The two countries seek to bolster overall food security in the ASEAN region and improve various supply and value chains to ensure smooth flow of commodities across borders.

The Philippines and Laos also aim to intensify joint undertakings in developing strategies and measures to address the ill effects of climate change on agricultural productivity while tackling other agricultural challenges through shared research initiatives.

The MOU would also tackle trade facilitation of various agricultural products like rice, sugarcane and coffee between the two countries.

“The proposed agreement signals a commitment to fostering resilient agricultural sectors in both countries, ultimately aiming for a more secure and sustainable food future in the region,” the DA said.