4 Filipino communication execs named to IABC boards

The Philippine Star
September 22, 2024 | 12:00am
4 Filipino communication execs named to IABC boards
Kane Errol Choa, Liza Vengco, Anthony Alcantara and Lynda Corpuz
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Four Filipino communication professionals have assumed leadership roles on the global and regional boards of the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC), a global network of communications professionals.

Kane Errol Choa, vice president and head of corporate communications at ABS-CBN and an adviser for IABC Philippines, joins the IABC International Executive Board as the regional director representing Asia-Pacific. Choa is the third IABC Philippines leader to serve on the IABC international executive board, following IABC fellows Elpi Cuna and Ritzi Villarico-Ronquillo.

Choa, who concurrently serves as the past chair of IABC Asia-Pacific, will hold his board term for 2024-2025, following the ratification by delegates at the IABC annual general meeting recently held in Chicago.

Liza Vengco, vice president for Marketing Communication at RCBC, continues with a second term on the Asia-Pacific Region Board as awards and recognition director. Vengco, an accredited business communicator, has been in the communication profession for more than 25 years, growing her career with experiences that cover retail, FMCG and financial industries. She currently leads RCBC’s marketing communication division that is tasked with building the corporate brand through its various internal and external communication channels.

Anthony Alcantara, assistant vice president and Wealth Insights editor-in-chief at Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co., serves his second term on the Asia-Pacific Region Board as a brand and communications director. Alcantara, with over 20 years of experience in corporate communications and economic journalism, oversees Metrobank Wealth Insights, an online platform for wealth management at Metrobank.

Lynda Corpuz takes on the role of brand and communications director at IABC APAC, backed by her extensive experience in communications, media and public relations, social media, including a stint at Rappler.com. Her leadership has spanned sectors from banking, health care, information technology, outsourcing, with notable roles at Alphabet (Google) and IBM in the Philippines. She is currently the senior communications manager at Optum.

During Choa’s tenure as regional chair, IABC Asia-Pacific successfully staged the Fusion 2023 regional conference in Bali, marking its return as an in-person regional event after the pandemic. The conference attracted decision-makers and influential communication leaders from across the region, featuring speakers from 11 countries.

ASSOCIATION OF BUSINESS COMMUNICATORS
