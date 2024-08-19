^

Business

Top Line readies P3.2 billion IPO

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
August 19, 2024 | 12:00am
Top Line intends to offer to the public up to 3.68 billion primary common shares with an overallotment option of up to 368.31 million secondary common shares.
Philstar.com / Irra Lising

MANILA, Philippines — Top Line Business Development Corp. is preparing for a P3.2-billion initial public offering (IPO) later this year to fuel its expansion plans.

The indicative offer price is up to P0.78 per share subject to a bookbuilding process.

The tentative offer period is scheduled from Oct. 28 to Nov. 5, 2024.

A registration statement and listing application has been filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and The Philippine Stock Exchange Inc., respectively.

“With our accelerating growth in recent years in the fuel sector of the Visayas region, we are poised for the company’s historic milestone of listing on the PSE,” Top Line chairman, president and CEO Erik Lim said.

Top Line’s planned IPO could potentially be the fourth this year after NexGen Energy Corp., OceanaGold Philippines Inc. and Citicore Renewable Energy Corp.

Top Line is a Cebu-based company active in commercial fuel trading, depot operations and retail fuel distribution in the Visayas region.

Its two subsidiaries are Light Fuels Corp. which is engaged in the fuel retail sector and Top Line Logistics and Development Corp. which is envisioned to engage in the importation, trading, distribution and marketing of petroleum-based products.

In the first half, Top Line saw its net income surge by 190 percent year-on-year to P60.6 million as revenues accelerated by 15 percent to P1.56 billion.

Senate approves livestock development bill

Senate approves livestock development bill

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 day ago
The Senate has approved on third and final reading a proposed measure that would bolster the growth and enhance the productivity...
Business
fbtw
Cebu Pacific adds Bohol flights in Clark

Cebu Pacific adds Bohol flights in Clark

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 6 days ago
Low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific is bringing in its seventh domestic route from Clark by mounting daily flights to Tagbilaran,...
Business
fbtw
Shakey&rsquo;s expects income to recover in 2nd half

Shakey’s expects income to recover in 2nd half

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Shakey’s Pizza Asia Ventures Inc. expects income to recover in the second half after dropping by 14 percent to P421...
Business
fbtw
Alsons income rises in H1

Alsons income rises in H1

By Brix Lelis | 1 day ago
Alsons Consolidated Resources Inc. of the Alcantara Group registered a slight increase in first-half earnings on the back...
Business
fbtw
DTI cracks down on illegal vape shops

DTI cracks down on illegal vape shops

1 day ago
The Department of Trade and Industry has boosted its crackdown on illegal vape shops, which showed widespread violations of...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Maya closes in on profitability

Maya closes in on profitability

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Digital bank Maya Bank Inc. is closing in on its target of becoming a profitable unit of PLDT Inc., achieving positive cash...
Business
fbtw

Due diligence in investment

By Antonio Samson | 1 hour ago
One requirement in the process of acquiring a company as an investment is “due diligence.
Business
fbtw

Will these kids be left behind?

By Boo Chanco | 1 hour ago
There was a very troubling discussion in my Viber group of economists and other policymakers last week.
Business
fbtw
Tax collections breach P2 trillion in 7 months

Tax collections breach P2 trillion in 7 months

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The government has collected P2.2 trillion in tax revenues as of end-July, hitting almost 60 percent of its full year goal...
Business
fbtw

KAPA masterminds found guilty of swindling Cebu investor

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has trumpeted another success in its enforcement against what is considered as the largest investment scam in the country’s history.
Business
fbtw
