Business

430K Meralco customers experience power interruptions amid 'Carina'

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
July 24, 2024 | 5:18pm
Meralco linemen examined the electric meter base at a post along Quezon Avenue in Quezon City on Wednesday (September 14, 2022).
STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — Around 430,000 Meralco customers have experienced power interruptions on Wednesday due to the combined effects of Typhoon Carina (international name: Gaemi) and the southwest monsoon. 

In the latest advisory from the electricity concessionaire, Meralco said that the power interruptions mainly affected areas in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite and Rizal. Some parts of Laguna, Batangas and Quezon provinces were also hit by blackouts. 

“The outages are predominantly due to heavy flooding across Meralco’s service areas,” the company said. 

Meralco asked its customers to report if there was power trouble in their respective area. 

“We continue to ask for patience and understanding from our customers who are still affected by service interruptions d. Our crews will immediately be deployed to restore power service once floods subside in the affected areas,” Meralco Vice President and Head of Corporate Communications Joe Zaldarriaga said in a statement. 

Power outages could be reported to Meralco’s social media pages. 

Metro Manila has been placed under a state of calamity as rains continue to hammer down on the region. Widespread floods and blackouts are being reported across the different cities. 

