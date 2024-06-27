^

Business

CGBP sets certification course for property managers, administrators

The Philippine Star
June 27, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Center for Global Best Practices will launch a 14-session online training on Certification Course for Property Managers and Administrators starting July 16, at 9 a.m. via Zoom.

This pioneering program is designed according to industry needs to evolve from a property manager’s perspective of simply managing the common facility to property asset management which covers operations, asset preservation, planning and upkeep. It is thoroughly designed to equip participants with the expertise, practical skills and confidence to excel as a property manager or administrator.  With the ever-increasing demand in real estate, the property management industry offers consistent opportunities for career advancement and financial growth.

This training program is for those who want to jumpstart their career in property management, who want to shift careers with this training to serve as a bridge program that will enhance one’s skill in this area, and those who want career promotion in this chosen field. Whether you are just starting your career or are a seasoned practitioner looking to enhance your capabilities, this comprehensive program will significantly boost your marketability, career development and compensation prospects.

This special masterclass will be led by CGBP course director and master trainer Gener Peciller. With a career spanning over three decades, he has held key leadership roles in major companies including being the general manager BPO/ MREIT and VP – engineering / managing director at First Oceanic Property Management where he managed the operations for Megaworld’s over 140 properties, led digitalization initiatives and achieved significant energy savings. His technical acumen and strategic vision have earned him accolades, including several from the ASEAN Energy Awards. Peciller will be joined by CGBP’s finest roster of practitioners in property management who will be sharing their expert knowledge in this 14-session training program.

Those who complete and pass the assessment will be conferred the post-nominal title, CPMA™ (e.g. Juan dela Cruz, CPMA™). Registration is open to the general public.

 

 

For details, visit www.cgbp.org or call (+63 2) 8556-8968 / 69 or (+63 2) 8842-7148 / 59.

