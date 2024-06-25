SMC plans to include transport hub in PAREX

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, SMC confirmed reports it is reviving its interest in building a toll road above Pasig River, backpedaling on an earlier decision to scrap the project in deference to growing opposition.

MANILA, Philippines — Food-to-infrastructure giant San Miguel Corp. (SMC) plans to include a bus rapid system and active transport facilities in the revised design of the controversial Pasig River Expressway (PAREX).

SMC is currently conducting a detailed study on the environmental impact and public concerns on the project as raised by green groups and heritage advocates.

SMC said it will try to make PAREX as inclusive as possible to all forms of travelers. In the concept submitted to the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB), SMC laid out its proposal to develop a bus rapid transit in the tollway.

Also, the expressway will host bicycle lanes and pedestrian walkways in support of government efforts to promote active transport. SMC said it will comply with the requirements set forth by the government for the project to materialize.

However, SMC has yet to disclose how it plans to address concerns that PAREX may disrupt the flow of Pasig River and worsen flooding in Metro Manila as raised by Greenpeace Philippines.

In an earlier interview with reporters, TRB executive director Alvin Carullo also said SMC has to change the alignment of PAREX to consider the heritage sites that it will overshadow.

Apart from this, sustainability group Ilog Pasiglahin said the construction of another expressway in Metro Manila will only induce greater demand for vehicles.

SMC, for its part, claims the support of residents in Rizal and the eastern cities of Metro Manila in its push to build the toll road. The company said these supporters see the value of constructing PAREX, citing the economic and transportation benefits that it could provide.

“Despite some opposition, there is significant support from residents in Rizal and eastern Metro Manila who see its potential benefits in improved transportation and economic opportunities. We are carefully evaluating and will weigh the needs and concerns of opposing views,” SMC said.

Based on the original proposal, PAREX will run for roughly 20 kilometers on top of Pasig River, stretching Radial Road 10 and C6 Road to link the eastern and western portions of Metro Manila.

It is estimated to cost P99.5 billion, of which P95.4 billion is for civil works and P4.14 billion is for right of way.