^

Business

Nokia tasked to replace Globe’s legacy assets

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
June 14, 2024 | 12:00am
Nokia tasked to replace Globeâ��s legacy assets
Mobile trailblazer Nokia yesterday said that its broadband network gateway (BNG) solution will be deployed by Globe across Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.
Nokia

MANILA, Philippines — Wireless giant Globe Telecom Inc. is moving on from some of its legacy solutions by deploying a modern replacement developed by Nokia that integrates fixed and wireless access.

Mobile trailblazer Nokia yesterday said that its broadband network gateway (BNG) solution will be deployed by Globe across Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

Globe purchased the Nokia innovation to replace some of its legacy assets as part of initiatives to prepare its network infrastructure for the future.

Once the BNG is put in place, the solution will support the connectivity demands of postpaid and prepaid customers of Globe. The telco expects the Nokia solution to decrease the cost of service delivery and hasten the deployment of fixed wireless access (FWA) modems.

Globe senior vice president for network planning and engineering Joel Agustin said the telco has bought into the BNG technology to enhance the broadband experience of its customers. Globe is of the view that the future of broadband is the integration of fixed and FWA connections.

“Nokia’s new BNG solution introduces capability to evolve into a flexible multi-access gateway that can combine wireline and wireless access technologies, enabling us to increase efficiencies,” Agustin said.

Earlier, telco leader PLDT Inc. has announced a similar innovation wherein it will integrate fixed and wireless access in a service, providing subscribers with network redundancy.

PLDT chairman, president and CEO Manuel V.
Pangilinan said the tech will allow customers to automatically shift to wireless in the event that fiber lines are down.

Meanwhile, Globe committed to sustain its 5G deployment across the Philippines to improve 5G adoption among Filipinos. The telco installed 27 new 5G sites in the first quarter, and has logged on more than six million devices to date.

Globe’s 5G coverage has reached 98.35 percent in Metro Manila and 92.86 percent in the cities of Visayas and Mindanao. 5G offers subscribers with better speeds and lower latency as compared to 4G, resulting in apps running smoother, websites loading faster, among others.

Similarly, PLDT is bringing in thousands of entry-level phones that are capable of connecting to 5G in line with efforts to raise the 5G usage in the country.

vuukle comment

GLOBE TELECOM INC.

NOKIA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Roxas resigns as SPNEC independent director

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 days ago
Businessman Pedro Roxas, chairman of listed firms Roxas Holdings Inc. and Roxas & Co. Inc., has stepped down from his role as independent director of Manuel V. Pangilinan-led SP New Energy Corp.
Business
fbtw
Meralco&rsquo;s power rates up in June

Meralco’s power rates up in June

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
Meralco has announced a power rate increase of P0.6436 per kilowatt-hour, bringing the household rate to P12.0575 per...
Business
fbtw
Ang&rsquo;s eldest takes on bigger role in SMC

Ang’s eldest takes on bigger role in SMC

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 days ago
John Paul Ang, the eldest son of tycoon Ramon Ang, is set to take on a bigger role in diversified conglomerate San Miguel...
Business
fbtw
Megawide sets sight on next public offer

Megawide sets sight on next public offer

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Following the successful listing of Citicore Renewable Energy Corp. last week, the Megawide Group of tycoon Edgar Saavedra...
Business
fbtw
Sanitary landfill in Capas, Tarlac to get major redevelopment

Sanitary landfill in Capas, Tarlac to get major redevelopment

By Gabriell Christel Galang | 7 hours ago
The government-controlled Bases Conversion and Development Authority will soon transform the Kalangitan sanitary landfill...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

NLEX repair underway until September

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The Metro Pacific Group has hit the ground running for the annual maintenance of its tollways to the north of Luzon, where it plans to spend a portion of the proceeds it will get from toll hikes.
Business
fbtw
Market stays in red on last-minute selling

Market stays in red on last-minute selling

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The stock market remained in the loss column on its return to action following a one-day break as investors decided to sell...
Business
fbtw
Finance management roadmap sets focus on digitalization

Finance management roadmap sets focus on digitalization

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The country’s public financial management reform roadmap will put a spotlight on digitalization as the government targets...
Business
fbtw
IFC investing $100 million in CitySavings social bond

IFC investing $100 million in CitySavings social bond

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The International Finance Corp. is investing $100 million in the social bond issued by Aboitiz Group’s thrift bank...
Business
fbtw
Poor energy regulation

Poor energy regulation

By Boo Chanco | 1 hour ago
Our energy sector seems to be in rather bad shape these days due to poor regulation by both the DOE and ERC.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with