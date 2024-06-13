^

Business

Meralco’s power rates up in June

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
June 13, 2024 | 3:56pm
Meralcoâ��s power rates up in June
Meralco linemen check the electric meter base at a post along Barangay Commonwealth in Quezon City on May 9, 2023.
The STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — Electricity concessionaire Manila Electric Company (Meralco) said that it will implement an uptick in power rates for the month of June.

Meralco has announced a power rate increase of P0.6436 per kilowatt-hour (kWh), bringing the household rate to P12.0575 per kWh from last month’s P11.4139 per kWh.

According to the concessionaire, the adjustment would lead to an increase of less than P129 in the total electricity bill for customers consuming 200 kWh.

Meralco attributed the uptick in power rates to the increase in generation charge, which climbed to P0.3466 due to higher costs of the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM).

“The increase in the generation charge this month would have been higher but Meralco took the initiative to cushion the impact of the higher pass-through costs to our customers with the help from some of our suppliers which deferred the collection of portions of their generation costs,” Jose Ronald Valles, Meralco’s senior vice president and head of Regulatory Management was quoted as saying in a press release.

Meralco, together with Quezon Power (Philippines) Ltd., San Buenaventura Power Ltd. Co. (SBPL), and South Premiere Power Corp. (SPPC), postponed the collection of approximately P500 million in generation costs. 

This deferral resulted in a reduction of this month’s generation charge by P0.1313 per kWh, according to Meralco.

The deferred amount will be billed incrementally over the next three months, as approved by the Energy Regulatory Commission.

This month's billing saw WESM charges increased by P1.5203 per kWh due to tight supply conditions in May, with average demand rising by over 1,200 megawatts.

The Luzon grid was placed on yellow alert for 12 days and on red alert on May 23. 

Charges from Independent Power Producers (IPPs) also increased by P0.0224 per kWh. The P0.2988 per kWh decrease in charges from Power Supply Agreements (PSAs) helped mitigate the rise in generation charges.

WESM, IPPs and PSAs accounted for 33%, 29% and 38% respectively of Meralco’s total energy requirement for the period.

vuukle comment

ELECTRICITY

MERALCO

POWER

POWER RATES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Roxas resigns as SPNEC independent director

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Businessman Pedro Roxas, chairman of listed firms Roxas Holdings Inc. and Roxas & Co. Inc., has stepped down from his role as independent director of Manuel V. Pangilinan-led SP New Energy Corp.
Business
fbtw
BIR sees wider gap in excise tax collection

BIR sees wider gap in excise tax collection

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 16 hours ago
The Bureau of Internal Revenue is expecting a wider gap in excise tax collection this year amid a shift in the consumption...
Business
fbtw
Ang&rsquo;s eldest takes on bigger role in SMC

Ang’s eldest takes on bigger role in SMC

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
John Paul Ang, the eldest son of tycoon Ramon Ang, is set to take on a bigger role in diversified conglomerate San Miguel...
Business
fbtw
DA sends teams to 8 countries exporting meat

DA sends teams to 8 countries exporting meat

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 16 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture is sending eight teams to various meat-exporting countries to determine if their products are...
Business
fbtw
Megawide sets sight on next public offer

Megawide sets sight on next public offer

By Richmond Mercurio | 16 hours ago
Following the successful listing of Citicore Renewable Energy Corp. last week, the Megawide Group of tycoon Edgar Saavedra...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Meralco seeks bidders for 600 MW baseload supply

Meralco seeks bidders for 600 MW baseload supply

By Brix Lelis | 16 hours ago
The Manila Electric Co. is soliciting bids for 600 megawatts (MW) of baseload supply intended to meet the company’s...
Business
fbtw
DA: Sugar price drops by P8/kilo

DA: Sugar price drops by P8/kilo

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
The retail price of refined sugar has dropped by P8 to P92 per kilo from P100 per kilo, according to the Department of A...
Business
fbtw
Philippines banking sector &lsquo;improving&rsquo; &ndash; Fitch

Philippines banking sector ‘improving’ – Fitch

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 16 hours ago
Global credit watchdog Fitch Ratings has revised its outlook for the Philippine banking sector to ‘improving’...
Business
fbtw
Metrobank named Philippines top forecaster for forex, inflation

Metrobank named Philippines top forecaster for forex, inflation

16 hours ago
Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co.’s Research and Market Strategy Team was named the country’s 2023 top forecaster...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with