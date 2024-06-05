RCBC introduces new digital payroll portal

MANILA, Philippines — Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) has launched a digital payroll portal and other innovative digital-based solutions to improve payroll systems and address payroll issues experienced by the banking public.

Martin Tirol, head of global transaction banking at RCBC, said the new system offers a seamless payroll experience for employees and a more efficient way to open payroll accounts.

“Through initiatives such as the digital payroll portal and the RCBC Pulz mobile banking application, we aim to revolutionize the payroll experience for both individuals and corporate clients,” Tirol said.

According to the Yuchengco-led bank, the RCBC Digital Payroll Portal is an online payroll account-opening platform that facilitates straight-through account application unlike traditional methods that often involve tedious paperwork and long processing times.

This means employees can now open their payroll accounts faster and in a more convenient way without physically submitting any documents.

RCBC Pulz, the bank’s latest mobile banking application, has also introduced additional features for employees such as PayDay Now and Salary Loan Now. Users can gain access to expedited payroll services directly from their mobile devices.

The redesigned application prioritizes ease of use and convenience, the bank said.

“By leveraging these digital solutions, RCBC empowers individuals to take control of their financial transactions with unprecedented speed and efficiency,” Tirol said.

The lender noted that tedious and paper-based account opening process, slowdown in both corporate and personal online banking during payroll period as well as long turnaround time in releasing payroll cards are some of the challenges faced by clients.

As of end March, RCBC had a total consolidated network of 458 branches, 1,465 automated teller machines, and 6,246 ATM Go terminals nationwide.