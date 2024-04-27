^

Business

ACMobility gears up for growth

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
April 27, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — ACMobility, formerly AC Motors, is gearing up for growth in a bid to supercharge the country's electric vehicle transition.

ACMobility CEO Jaime Alfonso Zobel de Ayala said the company is targeting to pioneer the first EV ecosystem, a key step to supporting the EV transition in the Philippines.

"In the short-term, our focus is to set up the local EV ecosystem by bringing in a compelling line-up of four-wheel EVs as well as by widening the charging infrastructure, store footprint, and our internal capabilities," he said.

ACMobility, together with Ayala Land and Integrated Micro-electronics Inc., launched a network of 33 EV charging stations in 16 locations across the country last year.

Zobel said the group aims to have 100 stations in about 50 locations towards the end of the year.

"We are actively engaging potential institutional partners for the rollout of charging stations. We believe that more players and more investments are necessary for the public to become comfortable with the availability of charging and to reach the government’s goal of over 7,000 charging stations by 2030," Zobel said.

ACMobility last year became the official national distributor of BYD, the largest manufacturer of plug-in hybrid and pure electric vehicles in the world.

ACMobility intends to increase the current three BYD dealership across the country to up to 20 dealers this year.

Next week, the company is set to open a BYD dealership in Cebu, the first outside of Metro Manila.

Aside from expanding its dealer network, ACMobility is also ensuring competitive pricing for its EV line-up.

"Our local line-up is the widest in the market with prices, ranging from under P1.4 million to over P3 million. As cost is a key consideration for the broader market, each model is also priced competitively against their ICE and hybrid alternatives," Zobel said.

ACMobility has also entered into a strategic partnership with Bosch to incorporate integrated vehicle technology in its aftersales operations.

Bosch Car Service will offer mechanical repairs to intricate electronics, engine systems, safety features, comfort upgrades, transmission expertise and a host of other services and diagnostics.

