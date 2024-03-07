^

Business

MGen, Aboitiz take over Chromite Gas Holdings

Patrick Miguel - The Philippine Star
March 7, 2024 | 12:00am
MGen, Aboitiz take over Chromite Gas Holdings
Fisherfolk hold a protest in the waters of Batangas City on April 22, Earth Day to denounce the expansion of fossil gas plants and liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in the area.
Mara Manuel for Center for Energy, Ecology and Development

MANILA, Philippines — Pangilinan-led Meralco PowerGen Corp. (MGen) has partnered with Aboitiz-owned Therma NatGas Power Inc. (TGNP) to take over Chromite Gas Holdings (CGHI) as part of a plan to launch the country’s first and most expansive .

Under the investment agreement, MGen will acquire 60 percent interest, while the subsidiary of Aboitiz Power Corp. will purchase 40 percent of CGHI.

MGen is a wholly owned subsidiary of Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) with a diversified power generation portfolio, while TGNP is wholly owned by Aboitiz Power Corp through Therma Power Inc.

Both companies are taking over CGHI, which is expected to invest in the 1,278-megawatt (MW) combined Ilijan power plant and a new 1,320MW combined cycle power facility owned by San Miguel Global Power Holdings Corp. (SMGP).

The STAR earlier reported that tycoons Manuel V. Pangilinan, Ramon Ang and Sabin Aboitiz are launching the country’s first and most expansive integrated liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility in Batangas, a landmark development for the Philippine energy sector.

The partnership will help boost energy security and steer the country towards a cleaner, more sustainable future in line with the Marcos administration’s push for more natural gas in the country’s energy mix.

This will also make competitively priced and affordable power accessible to a broader base of Filipino consumers.

In a deal which values the entire enterprise at $ 3.3 biillion, MGen and AP will jointly invest in two of SMGP’s gas-fired power plants.

Together with SMGP, both parties will invest in almost 100 percent of the LNG import and regasification terminal owned by Linseed Field Corp. that will be used to receive, store and process LNG fuel for the two power plants.

“This is a pathbreaking venture. Apart from transforming the energy landscape of the Philippines, this symbolizes a milestone alliance among major players in the energy industry towards a more sustainable future. We are thrilled to have such reliable partners as we lay the foundation for a brighter, greener future,” Pangilinan said in a statement.

“Both LNG and renewables are needed to achieve a balanced energy mix and well planned energy transition. Above all, this is a big win for the Philippines and the people. Economic development is impossible without energy security, and this investment is a definitive step forward in that direction,” Aboitiz said.

Ang said three leading power companies are working together to secure the country’s energy needs while transitioning towards cleaner power sources.

“This represents a major leap forward for our energy future, ensuring not just reliability but also cost-efficient power for many Filipinos,” Ang added.

vuukle comment

MW

NATURAL GAS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DTI eyes completion of ITA IRR by March 19

DTI eyes completion of ITA IRR by March 19

By Catherine Talavera | 5 days ago
The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is hoping to complete the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of the Internet...
Business
fbtw
DTI eyes development of e-commerce trustmark

DTI eyes development of e-commerce trustmark

By Catherine Talavera | 5 days ago
“The trustmark shall signify that the products, goods or services sold online can be trustworthy, provided that symbol,...
Business
fbtw
2GO powers logistics needs of online sellers in Centarl Luzon

2GO powers logistics needs of online sellers in Centarl Luzon

By Catherine Talavera | 6 days ago
2GO, the logistics and solutions company of the SM Group, has partnered with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to...
Business
fbtw
The bill to increase the national minimum wage

The bill to increase the national minimum wage

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 1 day ago
Preface to today’s column: I spoke before the House Committee on Labor and Employment on the above subject using but...
Business
fbtw
Bezos dethrones Musk to reclaim title of world's richest man

Bezos dethrones Musk to reclaim title of world's richest man

1 day ago
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos took back his spot as the world's richest man on Monday, dethroning Elon Musk on the Bloomberg Billionaires...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Addressing the water crisis

By Joe Zaldarriaga | 5 hours ago
The threat of El Niño looms on the horizon, threatening to worsen the already strained water resources of the Philippines. T
Business
fbtw

Metro Pacific doubles net earnings in 2023

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 5 hours ago
Pangilinan-led conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp. is investing P140 billion for capital expenditures in its first full year as a private company, picking up confidence from its performance in 2023.
Business
fbtw
Landbank, BOC streamline payment system

Landbank, BOC streamline payment system

By Lousie Maureen Simeon | 5 hours ago
The Bureau of Customs and the Land Bank of the Philippines have teamed up to facilitate a digital payment scheme for various...
Business
fbtw
NFA mulls hike in selling price

NFA mulls hike in selling price

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 5 hours ago
The National Food Authority is considering raising its selling price of rice to as much as P36 per kilogram to recover its...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with