Another oil price hike set on January 16

MANILA, Philippines — Oil firms will implement an increase in oil prices on Tuesday.

In separate advisories, Caltex, CleanFuel, SeaOil and Shell, said that they will implement the following increase on fuel products:

Kerosene and diesel prices - Up by P0.90 per liter

Gasoline prices - Up by P0.30 per liter

SeaOil and Shell price adjustments will take effect at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, while adjustments for CleanFuel will be implemented at 4:01 p.m. on the same day.

Caltex, meanwhile, will implement its adjustments at 12 a.m. on the same day.

Some oil firms have yet to announce their price adjustments.

Last week, oil companies also implemented an oil price hike of P0.10 per liter in gasoline, kerosene and diesel.