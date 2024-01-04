^

Hopeful for new beginnings

Z-FACTOR - Joe Zaldarriaga - The Philippine Star
January 4, 2024 | 12:00am

Just as 2023 came to a close, the Social Weather Stations unveiled a national survey indicating that 96 percent of Filipinos are entering the new year “with hope” – the highest level since the onset of the pandemic, an event that disturbed many economies globally.

Compared to the close of 2022, optimism for the new year experienced a modest increase, reaching 97 percent in Metro Manila and 96 percent in Mindanao, up from 93 percent in both regions. This sentiment remained steady at 97 percent in Balance Luzon, while in the Visayas, it saw a slight decline from 95 percent to 93 percent.

This widespread and record-breaking optimism lays the groundwork for the nation as it embarks on a journey towards achieving upper-middle-income status in the future.

Further fueling this positivism is President Marcos‘ New Year message to the nation, wherein he pledged to cut through bureaucratic red tape to propel the country further along the path of economic progress.

“We will continue to purge government of rules that slow the delivery of public services because when projects get delayed, progress is denied to our people,” President Marcos said.

“Ang New Year’s resolution ng inyong pamahalaan ay ang puspusang pagsisikap upang mag-gawad ng mahusay at tapat na serbisyo na susi ng pagpaganda ng buhay nating lahat,” he added.

The President’s commitment to make 2024 a year of efficiency is a welcome development. Filipinos, in one way or another, have encountered bureaucratic red tape when dealing and transacting with the government.

While notable progress has been achieved in addressing red tape, primarily through the Ease of Doing Business Law and the establishment of the Anti-Red Tape Authority or ARTA, there is still much room for improvement in terms of government service delivery to Filipinos.

This year, the government must sustain its streamlining efforts, primarily through the digitalization of processes and services at both the local and national levels.

Widespread digitalization of government transactions, if properly implemented, will not only tackle efficiency issues, but also offer added convenience to the transacting public. After all, as President Marcos rightly emphasized: “Service delayed is service denied.”

Ensuring reasonable flexibility within government agencies can contribute to efficient service delivery to the public without compromising adherence to protocols.

A promising step in this direction is ARTA’s recent announcement of two digital platforms – the Anti-Red Tape Electronic Management Information System (ARTEMIS) and the Philippine Business Regulations Information System (PBRIS). These platforms aim to resolve overlapping and conflicting rules, requirements, and policies across the government, serving as an online database for Filipinos to check transaction requirements and minimize unnecessary back-and-forth dealings.

Government efficiency is a crucial pillar in achieving and sustaining further economic growth, serving as a benchmark for the quality of service in our country. Bureaucratic red tape poses a discouraging hurdle for businesses. Conversely, a government marked by high efficiency communicates a positive message globally: the Philippines has the capability to execute tasks promptly and effectively.

Addressing roadblocks to government service efficiency will play a significant role in various factors defining our country’s progress – economic growth, delivery of social services, crisis response, and the education system, among others.

Of course, the fight against red tape is a collaborative effort between the government and the public. If the government’s new year’s resolution is to reduce red tape, the public must also contribute by avoiding fixers and properly adhering to established protocols.

The tradition of optimism accompanying the new year is longstanding, as historical trends reveal the majority of Filipinos express hope for new beginnings with each approaching year. This positive sentiment has the potential to serve as a potent catalyst for championing initiatives aimed at bolstering government efficiency, subsequently leading to an enhancement in the quality of service received by Filipinos.

For this year, my fervent wish is to witness noteworthy improvements in the overall quality of life of Filipinos compared to the previous year.

Happy New Year to all! May 2024 be a meaningful, productive, and prosperous year for the Philippines.

SOCIAL WEATHER STATIONS
Philstar
Recommended
