^

Business

Factory gate prices pick up in November

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
December 30, 2023 | 12:00am
Factory gate prices pick up in November
Latest data from PSA showed the Producer Price Index (PPI) for November increased by 0.3 percent from the 0.4-percent decline in October.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Factory gate prices returned to expansion mode in November, largely driven by the manufacture of computers and electronic products, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said.

Latest data from PSA showed the Producer Price Index (PPI) for November increased by 0.3 percent from the 0.4-percent decline in October.

Same period last year, the index rose by 6.4 percent.

The PPI measures the average change in the prices of products made by domestic manufacturers and sold at factory gate prices to wholesalers and other consumers in the domestic market relative to a base period.

The PSA attributed the upturn of PPI to the acceleration of the manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products at 2.7 percent in November, contributing 47 percent to the overall expansion.

Among the 22 industry divisions, the manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products has the second highest weight in the PPI. 

Other contributors to the uptrend were the increase in manufacture of food products at 1.2 percent and the slower decline in the manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products at 5.9 percent.

Of the remaining 19 industry divisions, seven exhibited annual increases while 12 registered annual decreases during the month. 

Growth was likewise recorded in the manufacture of beverages, fabricated metal products, tobacco products, furniture, leather products, printing and reproduction of media, and machinery and equipment. 

Apart from the manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products, notable declines were seen in chemical products, wearing apparel, basic metals, and transport equipment.

vuukle comment

FACTORY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Difficult to move around

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
My three-year-old grandson in Colorado asked Santa Claus for a potato this Christmas.
Business
fbtw
China Bank beefs up remittance business

China Bank beefs up remittance business

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
China Banking Corp. is further beefing up its global remittance business through a partnership with a leading financial technology...
Business
fbtw
Metro Manila office space demand to reach over 300,000 sqm in 2024

Metro Manila office space demand to reach over 300,000 sqm in 2024

By Catherine Talavera | 1 day ago
Net absorption of office spaces in the Metro Manila market is expected to expand to over 300,000 square meters in 2024, driven...
Business
fbtw
Lower airfares to greet Pinoys in 2024

Lower airfares to greet Pinoys in 2024

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 3 days ago
Filipinos may start the new year ticking a destination off of their bucket list, as airfares are set to drop in January with...
Business
fbtw
US again extends tariff exemptions on some Chinese products

US again extends tariff exemptions on some Chinese products

1 day ago
The United States again extended tariff exemptions for hundreds of Chinese products once hit by punitive duties, US trade...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Peso closes higher at 55.37 to $1, ends 2-year slump

Peso closes higher at 55.37 to $1, ends 2-year slump

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 hours ago
After slumping for two straight years, the peso appreciated slightly against the dollar this year as the Bangko Sentral ng...
Business
fbtw
Yearender: Philippines surpasses investment goals despite headwinds

Yearender: Philippines surpasses investment goals despite headwinds

By Catherine Talavera | 2 hours ago
Despite significant gains in investments, there is still a need to enhance the country’s attractiveness to foreign investors,...
Business
fbtw
Rules on crypto transfer tightened

Rules on crypto transfer tightened

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is set to tighten the implementation of rules on virtual asset or cryptocurrency transfers...
Business
fbtw
Stocks wrap up 2023 in the red

Stocks wrap up 2023 in the red

By Iris Gonzales | 2 hours ago
Stocks finished the year in the red in the absence of a last-minute Christmas rally, as investors remained cautious on business...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with