^

Business

Petron sees P12 billion profit for 2023

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
December 26, 2023 | 12:00am
Petron sees P12 billion profit for 2023
This undated file photo shows a gasoline station of Petron.
Facebook.com / Petron Corporation

MANILA, Philippines — Oil giant Petron Corp. is poised to achieve a third straight year of growth, with earnings seen rising by more than half.

Petron president and CEO Ramon Ang said the company is projecting a net income of P12 billion for full year 2023.

The amount is 79 percent higher than the P6.7 billion profit the company recorded in 2022.

“2022 we were hit by sudden drop in world prices. It was up and down. That is where we got hit. Unlike in 2023, it was stable,” Ang said.

Petron has been on a sustained recovery path since 2021 after suffering a net loss of P11.4 billion in 2020 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

So far this year, the company has seen consistent growth in all areas of its business, resulting in a 16 percent jump in net income to P9.5 billion in the nine months through September.

Petron has cited its wide reach, superior product quality, and reliable service as among the factors that have allowed the company to sustain its good performance throughout 2023, which also enabled it to maintain or even strengthen its market share in high-demand sectors.

For 2024, Ang said Petron should be “okay” if there would be no inventory loss.

Meanwhile, Petron is scheduled to complete by mid-2025 its coco-methyl ester (CME) plant in its Bataan Refinery Complex, according to Ang.

The CME plant, once finished, will allow the company to produce its own CME.

As the country’s largest oil company, Petron has been recognized by the government for being the leading contributor to its fuel marking program, a mechanism to curb fuel smuggling.

Petron’s Bataan Refinery, which is currently the only remaining refinery in the country, serves as a world-class refining facility and petrochemicals complex.

The refinery can supply around 40 percent of the the country’s total domestic fuel requirement given its 180,000-barrel-per-day capacity.

Petron is also keen on intensifying its environmental, social and governance programs aimed at reducing carbon emission, waste management, and energy conservation.

The company recently made available its latest LPG innovation, the Fiesta Gas 170-gram refillable cylinder, in Mindanao as part of its continuing efforts to combat the use of illegally refilled butane canisters.

vuukle comment

PETRON CORP.
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
SSS extends options for contributions, sickness benefits

SSS extends options for contributions, sickness benefits

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 2 days ago
The Social Security System has given its members leeway to pay for their contribution as well as the submission of sickness...
Business
fbtw
Pump prices expected to increase after Christmas

Pump prices expected to increase after Christmas

By Ian Laqui | 3 days ago
DOE Director of Oil Industry Management Bureau Rodela Romero said that the increase in prices is due to the oil tankers avoiding...
Business
fbtw
Big-time oil price hike set on December 26

Big-time oil price hike set on December 26

By Ian Laqui | 8 hours ago
Oil companies will implement a big-time oil price hike on December 26.
Business
fbtw
Vietnam arrests deputy trade minister over graft allegations

Vietnam arrests deputy trade minister over graft allegations

3 days ago
Vietnamese police arrested a deputy trade minister over graft allegations on Thursday, with the country's communist authorities...
Business
fbtw
Growth falls short of government target &ndash; BSP

Growth falls short of government target – BSP

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The Philippine economy maintained the pace of economic growth in the fourth quarter and likely missed the six to seven percent...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
S&P unit sees Philippines growing by 5.6 percent in 2024

S&P unit sees Philippines growing by 5.6 percent in 2024

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The Philippine economy is expected to grow by 5.6 percent next year, with the expansion to be supported by consumption and...
Business
fbtw
State agencies&rsquo; cash usage down in November

State agencies’ cash usage down in November

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The government slightly increased its cash allocations, but spending by state agencies remained lower as of end-November...
Business
fbtw
BSP expands cashless payments in markets, transport

BSP expands cashless payments in markets, transport

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has launched the extension of cashless payments in public markets and transportation services...
Business
fbtw
SMC unit to complete BESS network in January

SMC unit to complete BESS network in January

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
San Miguel Global Power Holdings Corp., the energy arm of conglomerate San Miguel Corp., is poised to complete by early next...
Business
fbtw
NEDA: Lifting tight economic provisions to speed up growth

NEDA: Lifting tight economic provisions to speed up growth

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Lifting restrictive economic provisions of the constitution would help move the economy at a faster pace, according to the...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with