^

Business

Prime Infrastructure starts production of fuel from waste in Cebu plant

Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
October 21, 2023 | 12:00am
Prime Infrastructure starts production of fuel from waste in Cebu plant
Devotees who flocked to the Our Lady of Lourdes Grotto Shrine in San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan left used plastic bottles, food waste and other garbage at the pilgrimage site, April 7, 2023.
EcoWaste Coalition

MANILA, Philippines — Prime Infrastructure Capital Inc. of tycoon Enrique Razon has commenced the supply of low-carbon refuse-derived fuel (RDF) produced from processed municipal solid waste in Cebu.

Prime Infra, through subsidiary Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Inc. (PWS), currently operates in Cebu where it receives and processes around 1,000 tons of municipal solid waste daily.

Operationalizing the recyclables business through RDF production is part of PWS’ transformation strategy focused on creating value from waste.

“PWS was established with the strategic objective of significantly reducing landfilled waste to 20 percent or less through modern waste management and resource recovery solutions. By harnessing the potential of RDF, we convert waste into a valuable resource, creating direct positive impact on the environment and the community,” Prime Infra president and CEO Guillaume Lucci said.

“RDF production in our waste facilities is anchored on Prime Infra’s sustainability agenda to deliver infrastructure that supports the decarbonization goals of our customers and other stakeholders,” he said.

The waste that comes into the facility is segregated to recover recyclable waste, which is then classified further into RDF material and carefully sorted to assure the material’s quality is up to par with the standards set. 

These RDF materials are shredded to reduce the size of the material, and eventually fed into the facility’s baling machine to compact and wrap the shredded waste for safer transport and delivery.

Prime Infra waste sector lead Carla Angelica Peralta said the supply of RDF marks the initial phase in Prime Infra’s waste to value activities.

“With new and state-of-the-art equipment coming in, our goal in terms of RDF supply from our Cebu facility is to increase capacity to at least 100 tons per day,” she said.

The PWS Cebu facility will soon be semi-automated with investments in high-tech equipment for waste segregation and storage. 

The equipment will not only aid in an efficient sorting and recovery process but will also support Prime Infra’s objective of converting recovered resources into sustainable fuels such as pyrolysis oil, renewable natural gas and green methanol.

PWS is also expanding its operations by developing other facilities across the country.

Earlier this year, Prime Infra announced plans to scale up its waste management business over the next two years with the planned development of two materials recovery facilities in Luzon.

Apart from PWS, Prime Infra’s waste business is also under WasteFuel Philippines, which aims to convert organic waste and agricultural feedstock into fuels such as green methanol and sustainable aviation fuel.

vuukle comment

INFRASTRUCTURE

WASTE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos pitches Maharlika Investment Fund to Saudi investors

Marcos pitches Maharlika Investment Fund to Saudi investors

By Cristina Chi | 13 hours ago
After hitting pause on implementing the Maharlika Investment Fund, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. encouraged...
Business
fbtw
Japan inflation slows to under 3%

Japan inflation slows to under 3%

8 hours ago
Japanese consumer inflation slowed to below three percent last month for the first time since August 2022 on the back of easing...
Business
fbtw
BOP posts $1.7 billion surplus in 9 months

BOP posts $1.7 billion surplus in 9 months

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The Philippines posted a balance of payments surplus of $1.74 billion in nine months despite the deficits booked since April,...
Business
fbtw
Food and education

Food and education

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
If there are only two things we can focus on to keep from falling into the abyss, that will be food and education. These two...
Business
fbtw
Government pushes $1.7 billion projects to boost digital finance

Government pushes $1.7 billion projects to boost digital finance

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The government is pushing for $1.7 billion worth of projects to boost digital connectivity in the country in a bid to fuel...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Master the art of retail leadership at the 2nd Retail Leaders Summit

1 hour ago
The Philippine Retailers Association the national organization representing retailers, shopping centers and suppliers in the country, will stage the
Business
fbtw

Being nice can be toxic

By Francis J. Kong | 1 hour ago
A very nice and honest doctor says grimly to a patient: “You are a very sick man.
Business
fbtw
RCBC, Bayad Center expand partnership

RCBC, Bayad Center expand partnership

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Rizal Commercial Banking Corp further strengthened its partnership with outsourced payment collection provider CIS Bayad Center...
Business
fbtw
PSE short selling moved to November 6

PSE short selling moved to November 6

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. has moved the launch of its landmark short selling program to Nov. 6, it announced ye...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with