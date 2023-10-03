^

Business

Philippines to import 240k MT of refined sugar

Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
October 3, 2023 | 12:00am
Philippines to import 240k MT of refined sugar
Workers repack different types of sugar at a store in Visayas Avenue Wet and Dry Public Market in Quezon City on February 16, 2023.
STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines may see lower raw sugar production this crop year, necessitating the importation of 240,000 metric tons (MT) of refined sugar to fill in the supply gap and to help maintain stable retail prices of the sweetener, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

In its sugar semi-annual report, the USDA-Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) has lowered its raw sugar production forecast by 100,000 MT to 1.8 million MT this crop year beginning September.

The projection is below the Sugar Regulatory Administration’s (SRA) forecast of 1.85 million MT.

Declining sugarcane planting areas and the impact of weather disturbances including the El Niño phenomenon were the main factors for the lower forecast.

“The reduction was attributed to the closure of one sugar mill, Central Azucarera Don Pedro (CADP) in Batangas (Luzon), due to financial challenges. In addition, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services (PAGASA) projected El Niño to persist from November to January, which is normally within the dry season in Negros (a major producing island),” the USDA-FAS said.

Following the loss of areas in Batangas, the agency estimates sugarcane area at 385,000 hectares (ha), slightly below the USDA official estimate of 390,000 hectares.

“Despite the loss of area in Luzon, expansion in sugarcane areas in Mindanao will partly compensate for the sugarcane farms covered by CADP, about 10,500 hectares,” it said.

Meanwhile, the El Niño phenomenon increases the likelihood of below-normal rainfall and reduced yields.

“SRA considers a production drop of at least 10 to 15 percent, depending on the severity of El Niño,” the US agency said.

With lower production and demand at 2.2 million MT, the USDA-FAS forecasts refined sugar imports to reach 240,000 MT to stabilize consumer prices and provide two months of buffer stocks.

This projection includes the 150,000 MT refined imports approved by President Marcos.

Required to be in the country by Sept. 15, this import program was intended to ensure sufficient actual supply for domestic consumption and provide a two-month buffer stock.

In terms of prices, the USDA-FAS expects millsite prices may not reach the high levels experienced in the previous year amid the huge stock balance of sugar available.

“At the end of the milling season, however, millsite prices remain high, averaging P3,000 per 50-kilogram bag (LKG) in July. Prices normally increase toward the end of the milling season (from June to August) as sugarcane supply becomes low,” it said.

Such price levels will continue to encourage farmers to plant sugarcane instead of shifting to other crops like corn, cassava, and banana, the US agency said.

Retail prices, on the other hand, stabilized since January but have not gone down to 2021 prices. At one point, refined sugar reached a high of P106 per kilo.

The government tried to resolve the sky-high price issue through importation under SO6 and SO7.

“To date, the SO6 and SO7 have failed to address the high retail prices affecting consumers and food manufacturers,” the USDA-FAS said.

Based on the monitoring of the Department of Agriculture as of yesterday, the retail price of refined sugar was at P84-110per kilo, washed sugar at P80-95 a kilo, and raw sugar at P75-95 per kilo.

vuukle comment

SUGAR
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Asian markets retreat with US rates back in focus

Asian markets retreat with US rates back in focus

9 hours ago
Asian markets were mostly lower Monday as relief over the US Congress passing a last-minute deal to avoid a government shutdown...
Business
fbtw
Indonesia to launch China-funded high-speed rail, first in Southeast Asia

Indonesia to launch China-funded high-speed rail, first in Southeast Asia

1 day ago
Indonesia is set to launch Southeast Asia's first high-speed railway on Monday, a delayed multibillion-dollar project backed...
Business
fbtw

Peso: Worst to best

By Wilson Sy | 1 day ago
In a surprising turn of events, the Philippine peso transformed from being one of the worst to becoming the best-performing currency in the region on a one-month basis.
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Philippines economy losing steam&rsquo;

‘Philippines economy losing steam’

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 days ago
The Philippine economy is losing steam much faster than anticipated, prompting another foreign bank to slash the country’s...
Business
fbtw
Nigeria offers measures to offset rising costs as unions mull strike

Nigeria offers measures to offset rising costs as unions mull strike

By Emmanuel Anule | 13 hours ago
Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government on Sunday proposed a temporary wage hike for federal workers and more cheap...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Data privacy and cybersecurity

By Jessie Josuah P. Hilario | 2 hours ago
In our ever-evolving digital landscape, data is no longer just a simple list of information nor a by-product of business operations.
Business
fbtw
Over 54k firms avail of SEC amnesty

Over 54k firms avail of SEC amnesty

By Iris Gonzales | 2 hours ago
More than 54,000 corporations have availed of the amnesty program of the Securities and Exchange Commission since it was launched...
Business
fbtw
Philippines to gain more from ASEAN financial integration &ndash; IMF

Philippines to gain more from ASEAN financial integration – IMF

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 hours ago
The Philippines is expected to gain more from the financial integration in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN),...
Business
fbtw

CGBP launches international trade programs

2 hours ago
The Center for Global Best Practices will host four world-class international trade programs aimed at bolstering the competitiveness of businesses and organizations engaged in global trade activities this October...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with