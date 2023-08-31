^

Business

Typhoons, high oil prices likely stoked inflation in August — BSP

Philstar.com
August 31, 2023 | 5:58pm
Typhoons, high oil prices likely stoked inflation in August â�� BSP
A flooded fruit stand continues its operations before dawn August 3, 2023 as flooding continues to hamper traffic along Taft Avenue in Manila due to torrential rain brought by the Southwest Monsoon enhanced by typhoon #FalconPH.
Photos by Miguel De Guzman / The Philippine STAR

MANILA, Philippines — Prices of key consumer items likely rose at a faster rate in August, no thanks to damage caused by typhoons and higher pump prices.

In a statement on Friday, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said inflation would likely settle within the 4.8-5.6% range this month.

If realized, the August rate would be quicker than the 4.7% recorded in July.

“Higher prices of rice and other agricultural commodities due to weather disturbances, sharp rise in fuel prices as well as increased transport costs owing to higher train fares and toll rates, and the peso depreciation are the primary sources of upward price pressures in August,” the BSP said.

“Meanwhile, lower electricity rates from major providers could contribute to downward price pressures for the month,” it added.

The July reading marked the sixth consecutive month that inflation eased.

To meet the 2-4% inflation target by the end of the year, National Economic and Development Authority Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said the government is monitoring the supply and demand situation for key commodities.

vuukle comment

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY

PHILIPPINE INFLATION
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
GCash to begin collecting P5 cash-in fee in Q4

GCash to begin collecting P5 cash-in fee in Q4

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
E-wallet giant GCash will start charging a convenience fee of P5 for every time a user cashes in from its major partners Bank...
Business
fbtw
BSP to monitor credit, equity exposures of small banks

BSP to monitor credit, equity exposures of small banks

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 19 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is set to closely monitor the credit and equity exposures of small banks to further strengthen...
Business
fbtw

Driving towards a greener future

By Joe Zaldarriaga | 19 hours ago
The Philippines is on the brink of a significant transformation as Filipinos accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles, driven by both government initiatives and the pioneering efforts of innovative organizations....
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;6% GDP growth attainable this year&rsquo;

‘6% GDP growth attainable this year’

By Louella Desiderio | 19 hours ago
The economy can still attain the lower end of the government’s growth target of six percent this year, despite the slower...
Business
fbtw

DOTr to do bidding for NSCR, subway deals in Q4  

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 19 hours ago
The Department of Transportation will start the bidding for the P281-billion contracts to manage the largest rail projects in the Philippines before the year ends.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
SEC to issue new guidelines on reportorial penalties

SEC to issue new guidelines on reportorial penalties

By Iris Gonzales | 19 hours ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission will soon issue new guidelines that will impose higher penalties on companies for...
Business
fbtw

A guide to BAICS for all government institutions

19 hours ago
The conduct of the Baseline Assessment of Internal Control System is required by Department of Budget and Management for all government institutions – national government agencies and its attached bureaus,...
Business
fbtw
Cautious optimism as local motorcycle makers post sales growth in H1

Cautious optimism as local motorcycle makers post sales growth in H1

1 day ago
Local motorcycle manufacturers reported higher sales in the first half, all while staying cautiously optimistic as lingering...
Business
fbtw
Equities extend gains on US jobs data, China hopes

Equities extend gains on US jobs data, China hopes

1 day ago
Asian investors on Wednesday tracked a rally on Wall Street as a softer-than-expected report on US job openings soothed fears...
Business
fbtw
New financing deals with Japan eyed

New financing deals with Japan eyed

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The Philippines will look into new financing frameworks, through private capital mobilization, with the Japanese government...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with