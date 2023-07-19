United Airlines to mount daily US-Manila flights by October

MANILA, Philippines — United Airlines (UAL) is set to launch its first trans-Pacific service as it plans to mount daily nonstop flights from Manila to San Francisco in the United States.

In a statement on Wednesday, UAL said that the eastbound service will start on October 30, subject to government approval . The airline said that this was their first-ever trans-Pacific service since starting operations in Manila back in 1982.

“United will be the only U.S. airline connecting Manila and the continental U.S,” the statement read.

UAL said that the first westbound flight from San Francisco to Manila will take off on October 29.

The American airline said the B777-300ER aircraft will be used for these trans-Pacific flights. It will offer 60 seats in the United Polaris business cabin, 24 seats in the United

Premium Plus cabin and 266 seats in the United Economy cabin. —Ramon Royandoyan