DBM pushes passage of bills on budget modernization, FOI

MANILA, Philippines — As the Marcos administration enters its second year, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) is optimistic that Congress will soon pass the bills on budget modernization and freedom of information.

In a forum organized by the Stratbase ADR Institute and Democracy Watch Philippines, DBM assistant secretary Rolando Toledo said the Budget Modernization Bill, a priority of the Marcos government, is getting more support in both chambers of Congress.

“Yes, we are hopeful that this PBBM [Progressive Budgeting for Better and Modernized Governance] bill will be passed. We’re hopeful, but it all depends still on Congress,” he said.

“We saw that we really need [to] publish our reports and our documents, and make them available to the public. That is very important because we want the public to know what the government is doing, what the government is investing in.”

“As far as freedom of information (FOI) in local governments is concerned, there are already gains. Around 61 local budget issuances have been signed. It has been a law at the local government units already,” Toledo said.

President Marcos earlier called on “all branches of government to genuinely uphold and give effect to the people’s freedom of information in the course of our day-to-day operations, with good faith and openness”.

Stratbase ADR Institute president and Democracy Watch Philippines lead convenor Dindo Manhit also urged the President to capitalize on his electoral victory and on his consequent strong political capital in pushing for these important legislations.

He also welcomed the President’s recent pronouncement to uphold the FOI and the institutionalization of the Philippine Open Government Partnership (PH-OGP) through the issuance of Executive Order 31, which aims to strengthen transparency in government processes.

He explained that a more transparent and accountable government would attract more investors to the Philippines.

“I was doing assessment of foreign direct investments (FDI) across the region, and I learned that top concern for FDI is still governance. Investments are important because they create those initiatives that will help our people uplift their lives. We’re proud of the seven percent growth driven by consumption. But can you imagine if we get consumption side-by-side with investment-led growth. You uplift the lives of people,” he said.