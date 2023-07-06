^

Business

Economist: Philippines' core inflation to subside in November

Philstar.com
July 6, 2023 | 12:52pm
Economist: Philippines' core inflation to subside in November
That consumer price growth is entering a phase of disinflation comes as no surprise. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas launched an aggressive campaign to fight rising inflation which skyrocketed in 2022.
Philstar.com / Irish Lising, file

MANILA, Philippines — A UK-based think tank is bullish that core inflation within the Philippine economy will ease by November.

In an emailed commentary sent on Thursday, Pantheon Macroeconomics made the case for this owing to how the country computes for this economic indicator.

“The stickiness in core inflation, which slipped to 7.4% from 7.7%, should be less of an issue at the Board’s first Q4 meeting, in November,” the commentary read.

Core inflation, computed without volatile items such as fuel, eased to 7.4% in June. This was a slower print compared to the 7.7% recorded in the preceding month. 

Year-to-date, core inflation stood at 7.7%. 

“As we have been reiterating since November, sustained core disinflation is basically a given, considering that the Philippines’ narrow measure still contains a lot of food and oil-sensitive components,” Pantheon Macroeconomics added.

That consumer price growth is entering a phase of slowdown comes as no surprise. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas launched an aggressive campaign to fight rising inflation which skyrocketed in 2022. 

The BSP ended up injecting 425 basis points into the benchmark lending rate, as prices started surging due in part to the domestic economy’s full reopening.

Monetary policy aside, the national government did its part by resorting to age-old tactics of importing key food products into the country to stabilize price growth. 

After all, experts, including economic managers of the Marcos Jr. administration, reckon that much of the country’s inflation problems came from problems across the supply chain. Bottlenecks and disruptions across the supply chain, inherited from the pandemic, persisted despite the global economy sliding back into normalcy last year. 

That said, Pantheon Macroeconomics is expecting inflation in 2023 to average 5.4%. 

“This implies that inflation could return to the BSP’s 2-to-4% target range as early as September, opening the door for the 50bp-worth of rate cuts we expect in Q4,” they added. — Ramon Royandoyan

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY

PHILIPPINES INFLATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ahead of 2nd SONA, Marcos Jr. set to sign debt forgiveness bill for CARP beneficiaries

Ahead of 2nd SONA, Marcos Jr. set to sign debt forgiveness bill for CARP beneficiaries

By Ramon Royandoyan | 19 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will legislate into existence a measure that will unburden farmers from decades-long debts...
Business
fbtw
Work on new Malampaya wells on track &ndash; Lotilla

Work on new Malampaya wells on track – Lotilla

By Richmond Mercurio | 14 hours ago
The Malampaya consortium, led by operator Prime Energy Resources Development B.V. of tycoon Enrique Razon, is on track to...
Business
fbtw
Megaworld breaks ground for P2.3 billion Palawan condo

Megaworld breaks ground for P2.3 billion Palawan condo

By Iris Gonzales | 14 hours ago
c-led property developer Megaworld has expanded its residential footprint in Palawan with the construction of its first condominium...
Business
fbtw
Metro Pacific buys 70% stake in Cavite hospital

Metro Pacific buys 70% stake in Cavite hospital

By Iris Gonzales | 14 hours ago
Metro Pacific Health Corp. has expanded its private hospital footprint with the acquisition of its 21st hospital.
Business
fbtw

Preparing for El Niño  

By Rey Gamboa | 14 hours ago
With El Niño back once again after seven years, it’s time to put more muscle into the El Niño Task Force to carry out the country’s Extended Roadmap to Address the Impact of El Nin?o strategy,...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Megawide acquires PH1 World Developers for P5.2-B

Megawide acquires PH1 World Developers for P5.2-B

5 hours ago
This is a pretty big deal for MWIDE, as the purchase price of PH1 is 79% of its P6.6 billion marketcap.
Business
fbtw
Chemical Industries surges 50% after suspension lifted

Chemical Industries surges 50% after suspension lifted

5 hours ago
The actual transaction is a complicated series of purchases, debt assumptions, and assignments to gain control over the ability...
Business
fbtw
Inflation eases in June

Inflation eases in June

By Louella Desiderio | 14 hours ago
Inflation in the country eased for the fifth straight month in June largely due to slower increases in food prices, the Philippine...
Business
fbtw
Customs collection exceeds target

Customs collection exceeds target

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 14 hours ago
The Bureau of Customs maintained its momentum and exceeded its target collection with its latest haul of P434 billion in the...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with