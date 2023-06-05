^

Business

Ayalas get US regulators’ nod for acquisition of Texas wind projects

Philstar.com
June 5, 2023 | 3:36pm
Ayalas get US regulatorsâ€™ nod for acquisition of Texas wind projects
The wind projects have a combined capacity of 136 megawatts (MW), which will generate approximately 360 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of wind energy per year, enough to power around 24,000 households and avoid 127,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman, file

MANILA, Philippines — ACEN Corp. announced Monday it received the approval of the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for its purchase of eight wind power projects in Texas, sealing its entry to the US energy market.

The power unit of the Ayala Group made the announcement in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

Under the transaction, ACEN’s joint venture company, UPC Power Solutions LLC, would acquire 136 MW of wind assets from US-based GlidePath Power Solutions LLC.

UPC power and GlidePath signed the purchase agreement last March.

“With the FERC approval, UPC Power and GlidePath will proceed to complete the acquisition pursuant to their Purchase and Sale Agreement,” ACEN said.

ACEN has 4,000 megawatts (MW) of attributable capacity from owned facilities in the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, India and Australia, with a renewable share of 98 percent, which is among the highest in the region.

The company aspires to be the largest listed renewables platform in Southeast Asia, with a goal of reaching 20 gigawatts of renewables capacity by 2030.

ACEN CORP

RENEWABLE ENERGY MARKET
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Funding Maharlika

By Boo Chanco | 17 hours ago
Now that the bill creating the Maharlika Investment Fund is just waiting for the President’s signature, it is time to figure out how it will be funded…
Business
fbtw
BPI eyes $150 million syndicated loan

BPI eyes $150 million syndicated loan

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 17 hours ago
Ayala-led Bank of the Philippine Islands is eyeing at least $150 million through a syndicated loan to partially finance its...
Business
fbtw
Next BSP chief known &lsquo;in next few days&rsquo; &ndash; Diokno

Next BSP chief known ‘in next few days’ – Diokno

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 17 hours ago
Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno has listed three qualifications the new head of the central bank should possess as President...
Business
fbtw

Sugar and rice: Key drivers of Phl inflation

By Wilson Sy | 17 hours ago
Food expenditure is a significant portion of Filipino family budgets.
Business
fbtw
Market seen at 6,400-6,600 range

Market seen at 6,400-6,600 range

By Iris Gonzales | 17 hours ago
The Philippine stock market is still generally experiencing a stubborn streak and not even the generally positive first quarter...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
The week ahead

The week ahead

6 hours ago
A look at the week ahead.
Business
fbtw
SPNEC suspended by the PSE for float violation

SPNEC suspended by the PSE for float violation

6 hours ago
This is kind of an ugly situation that caught a lot of people by surprise, and the confusion caused by the PSE’s disclosure...
Business
fbtw
Figaro gets PEZA approval for coffee production facility

Figaro gets PEZA approval for coffee production facility

6 hours ago
These tax holidays are significant, but they’re only as significant as the volume of the activity that is being taxed....
Business
fbtw
Ramon Ang pumping P10.9-B into Top Frontier

Ramon Ang pumping P10.9-B into Top Frontier

6 hours ago
In this game of “follow the money”, we’ll just have to wait and see what TPHI does with the new injection...
Business
fbtw
SEC delays issuance of framework for crypto assets

SEC delays issuance of framework for crypto assets

By Iris Gonzales | 17 hours ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission has pushed back the issuance of a framework for the issuance of digital assets in the...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with