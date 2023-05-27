Dito ditches cell towers for micro sites in villages

Micro sites can be maximized to enhance connectivity services in gated communities. Telco providers usually face challenges in putting up cell towers in private villages as homeowners tend to block them on health and aesthetic concerns, said Dito chief technology officer Rodolfo Santiago.

MANILA, Philippines — Dito Telecommunity Corp. has switched to the micro site market for 5G as it intends to expand its presence in private villages without having to build cellular towers.

Company officials said Dito plans to go big on micro site technology in subdivisions and villages to strengthen its mobile reach and services in the upscale market.

Dito launched its pilot project in Dasmariñas Village in Makati City for the installation of 5G micro sites that would enhance coverage quality and speed for subscribers in the area.

He said 5G micro sites can provide the same level of mobile connection as cell towers. As such, Dito wants to exploit the use of such technology in areas where tower building is prohibited.

For the pilot, Dito placed the 5G micro sites, made by Shenzhen-based Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., in street lamps along Dasmariñas Village.

“Dito has provided a solution that is the first of its kind in the Philippines aimed at breaking this impasse together with our partner solutions provider Huawei for this project,” Santiago said.

“These Dito micro sites are installed in street lamp posts in strategic locations in and around the village to provide true 5G or standalone 5G connectivity to residents of Dasmariñas Village, and not the hybrid 4G to 5G currently offered by the two other telcos,” he added.

Last year, telco players stood close to winning their battle against homeowner associations when House Bill (HB) 10388 was approved on third and final reading at the House of Representatives. However, the measure failed to make it to Malacañang.

HB 10388 requires housing developers to allocate a space in their future projects for telco assets where connectivity providers can set up their facilities. Isabela Rep. Faustino Dy has committed to refile the bill in the 19th Congress, stressing the importance of its goal in the digital age.

Homeowners, on their end, tend to oppose the construction of cell towers in their areas, fearing radiation emitted by antennas causes health problems.