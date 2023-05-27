^

Business

Dito ditches cell towers for micro sites in villages

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
May 27, 2023 | 12:00am
Dito ditches cell towers for micro sites in villages
Micro sites can be maximized to enhance connectivity services in gated communities. Telco providers usually face challenges in putting up cell towers in private villages as homeowners tend to block them on health and aesthetic concerns, said Dito chief technology officer Rodolfo Santiago.
Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — Dito Telecommunity Corp. has switched to the micro site market for 5G as it intends to expand its presence in private villages without having to build cellular towers.

Company officials said Dito plans to go big on micro site technology in subdivisions and villages to strengthen its mobile reach and services in the upscale market.

Dito launched its pilot project in Dasmariñas Village in Makati City for the installation of 5G micro sites that would enhance coverage quality and speed for subscribers in the area.

Micro sites can be maximized to enhance connectivity services in gated communities. Telco providers usually face challenges in putting up cell towers in private villages as homeowners tend to block them on health and aesthetic concerns, said Dito chief technology officer Rodolfo Santiago.

He said 5G micro sites can provide the same level of mobile connection as cell towers. As such, Dito wants to exploit the use of such technology in areas where tower building is prohibited.

For the pilot, Dito placed the 5G micro sites, made by Shenzhen-based Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., in street lamps along Dasmariñas Village.

“Dito has provided a solution that is the first of its kind in the Philippines aimed at breaking this impasse together with our partner solutions provider Huawei for this project,” Santiago said.

“These Dito micro sites are installed in street lamp posts in strategic locations in and around the village to provide true 5G or standalone 5G connectivity to residents of Dasmariñas Village, and not the hybrid 4G to 5G currently offered by the two other telcos,” he added.

Last year, telco players stood close to winning their battle against homeowner associations when House Bill (HB) 10388 was approved on third and final reading at the House of Representatives. However, the measure failed to make it to Malacañang.

HB 10388 requires housing developers to allocate a space in their future projects for telco assets where connectivity providers can set up their facilities. Isabela Rep. Faustino Dy has committed to refile the bill in the 19th Congress, stressing the importance of its goal in the digital age.

Homeowners, on their end, tend to oppose the construction of cell towers in their areas, fearing radiation emitted by antennas causes health problems.

MICRO

TOWER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Rigen Marketing investment scam bigwigs sentenced to life imprisonment

Rigen Marketing investment scam bigwigs sentenced to life imprisonment

11 hours ago
The criminal cases were birthed from the complaints of two people who were lured to invest in Rigen Marketing.
Business
fbtw
ABS-CBN willing to strike partnerships to stay alive

ABS-CBN willing to strike partnerships to stay alive

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
ABS-CBN Corp. said they were keen on striking more partnerships to expand content reach, a move that could secure its financial...
Business
fbtw
Senators urged to pass Ease of Paying Taxes bill

Senators urged to pass Ease of Paying Taxes bill

By Catherine Talavera | 1 day ago
Business group Makati Business Club is hoping for the immediate passage of a law that will make it easier for Filipinos to...
Business
fbtw
Opposition to Landbank, DBP merger may reach SC

Opposition to Landbank, DBP merger may reach SC

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The opposition to the proposed merger between Land Bank of the Philippines and the Development Bank of the Philippines is...
Business
fbtw
Most Pinoys interested in entrepreneurship, OCTA survey shows &nbsp;

Most Pinoys interested in entrepreneurship, OCTA survey shows  

By Catherine Talavera | 1 day ago
A majority of Filipinos are inclined toward entrepreneurship, according to results of a survey conducted by OCTA Resear...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Mayo 27, 2023

By Madam Rosa | 1 hour ago
Mararamdaman mo ang pag-ibig ng minamahal. Ang hindi lang maganda ay hindi kayo compa-tible sa maraming bagay lalo na sa ugali. Tumulong ka sa gawaing bahay. Lucky numbers at color for the day ang 2, 18, 25, 35 at...
Business
fbtw

Mayo 26, 2023

By Madam Rosa | 1 day ago
Makakahanap ka ng rason para ipagpatuloy ang naudlot na proyekto o pag-aaral.
Business
fbtw

Mayo 25, 2023

By Madam Rosa | 2 days ago
Maaalala mo ang iyong minamahal na nasa malayong lugar.
Business
fbtw

Mayo 24, 2023

By Madam Rosa | 3 days ago
Magiging handa ka sa ano mang katanungan tungkol sa pag-ibig o sa pribadong buhay. May posibilidad na abusuhin ang iyong katawan sa walang kwentang bagay. Malaki ang posibilidad na lumaki pa ang pagkakakitaan. Lucky...
Business
fbtw

Mayo 23, 2023

By Madam Rosa | 4 days ago
Isang suliranin ang darating. Kakaila-nganin mong mamili sa dalawang taong nagmamahal sa iyo. Huwag dayain ang puso. Maging totoo at tapat sa sarili. Mada-ling kitain ang pera kung masisipag ka lang. Lucky numbers...
Business
fbtw

Mayo 22, 2022

By Madam Rosa | 5 days ago
Magiging pasensyoso ka sa lahat ng pagkakataon sa araw na ito.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with