^

Business

GSIS eyes more investments in mining, infrastructure

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
May 23, 2023 | 12:00am
GSIS eyes more investments in mining, infrastructure
During the Laging Handa briefing on Monday, GSIS president and general manager Wick Veloso said the pension fund for government workers and retirees continues to look for investment channels for its funds.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — State-run pension fund Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) is looking to pour more of its investible funds in mining and infrastructure to get better returns for its members.

During the Laging Handa briefing on Monday, GSIS president and general manager Wick Veloso said the pension fund for government workers and retirees continues to look for investment channels for its funds.

Currently, GSIS has a total investable fund of close to P1.6 trillion.

“It is our responsibility that the growth and prosperity of these hard earned contributions are invested in those that will give us comfortable credit and will support nation-building,” Veloso said.

One of the investment channels that GSIS is looking into is mining that is not solely focused on export, but also in processing.

“We don’t want just nickel ore export, but with the strategy to do vertical integration,” Veloso said, adding that “we are also interested in nickel ore to make lithium batteries and further vertical integration to eventually manufacture electric vehicles.”

This, as the GSIS expects that the e-vehicle industry will significantly improve over the next five to 10 years.

“We would like to make sure that we take advantage of that,” Veloso said.

Just last month, GSIS bought shares in Nickel Asia Corp. as part of efforts to support the electric vehicle industry being pushed by the Marcos administration.

Further, Veloso said GSIS is also looking for infrastructure opportunities that would give the pension fund higher returns, especially overseas.

Nonetheless, the bulk of GSIS resources remains in the Philippines with nearly 50 percent invested in government securities.

Others are invested in loans, equities, properties, and cash items for liquidity purposes.

Veloso said GSIS is investing more in order to increase its services via housing loans, multipurpose loans, and medical benefits for members.

GSIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
President Marcos approves 5-year extension of CARS program

President Marcos approves 5-year extension of CARS program

By Catherine Talavera | 3 days ago
Malacañang has given the green light for the five-year extension of the Comprehensive Automotive Resurgence Strategy...
Business
fbtw
House of Investments to sell 14% stake in EEI to IDHC

House of Investments to sell 14% stake in EEI to IDHC

8 hours ago
The move, which will see HI selling 14.35% of its stake in EEI, was announced in a disclosure in the Philippine Stock Exchange...
Business
fbtw
SEC clamps down on illegal lending ops

SEC clamps down on illegal lending ops

8 hours ago
In a statement on Monday, the SEC warned those engaged in online lending applications that the state could come after them....
Business
fbtw
Flagship infra projects cut down to P8.2 trillion

Flagship infra projects cut down to P8.2 trillion

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The flagship infrastructure projects of the Marcos administration have been reduced to P8.2 trillion, with more than half...
Business
fbtw
Index seen to test 6,700 level this week

Index seen to test 6,700 level this week

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index is poised to make another attempt to break the 6,700 to 6,750 resistance z...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Globe to reduce debt using tower sale gains

Globe to reduce debt using tower sale gains

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Mobile giant Globe Telecom Inc. expects to cut its outstanding debt to pre-pandemic levels once it receives the proceeds amounting...
Business
fbtw

Smart sees user base recovery starting Q4

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Wireless giant Smart Communications Inc. expects its subscriber base to start widening again around the end of the year, at least a quarter after the deadline of SIM registration.
Business
fbtw

Century Pacific sells P2.8 billion shares via private placement

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
The Po family’s Century Pacific Group has conducted a private placement for a three percent stake in Century Pacific Food Inc.
Business
fbtw

PEZA, DICT to boost ecozone ICT system

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Economic Zone Authority has partnered with the Department of Information and Communications Technology for a more synchronized and well-coordinated information communications technology system in the...
Business
fbtw

House of Investments sells 14.3% stake in EEI

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Tycoon Helen Yuchengco-Dee continues to restructure the Yuchengco Group’s listed construction company EEI Corp. by bringing in a new strategic partner, the Chua Group.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with