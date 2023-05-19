^

Business

Wyeth Nutrition says no lockout of Laguna factory workers

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
May 19, 2023 | 4:57pm
Wyeth Nutrition says no lockout of Laguna factory workers
This Google Maps image shows Wyeth Nutrition Philippines' factory in Cabuyao, Laguna.
Google Maps

MANILA, Philippines — Wyeth Nutrition said Friday it did not implement a lockout, reiterating the company respect employees’ rights despite the nutrition giant sending 140 workers into unemployment as a result of ongoing restructuring efforts. 

The statement was issued to Philstar.com, which first reported the story of the plight of these workers in Wyeth Nutrition's factory in Canlubang, Laguna on Thursday.

“No lock-out was implemented by Wyeth management. We fully respect our employees’ rights, including the right to freedom of expression and the right to freedom of assembly,” the statement read. 

Wyeth Nutrition said management entered into a dialogue with union officers on Thursday and “encouraged them to allow their members to enter the factory.” The company has five factories in the Philippines, tasked with producing powdered and liquid beverages, milk products and ice cream, and prepared dishes and cooking aids.

For context, the 140 employees laid off by Wyeth Nutrition counted 10 union officers in the order. The company said their restructuring efforts led to redundancies across the company. 

Nestle disclosed in its annual review that sales in the Philippines raked in 2.67 billion Swiss francs (P164.4 billion), growing 0.4% year-on-year in 2022. Wyeth Nutrition formerly operated as Pfizer’s infant nutrition unit before being acquired by Swiss food giant Nestle in 2012. 

Wyeth Nutrition said on Friday as well that they will not leave their laid off workers by the curb. 

“In consideration of our impacted employees’ hard work and contributions, they will be receiving separation packages superior to what the law requires. Support programs for them are in place as they transition to opportunities outside the company,” the statement read.

Wyeth Philippines Progressive Workers Union has filed a notice of strike at the regional National Conciliation and Mediation Board office in Laguna. The move came following the layoffs of 140 workers, which its workers assert violated their collective bargaining agreement with the nutrition giant. 

“The new organizational structure is necessary and vital to delivering operational efficiencies at the factory. In our efforts, we are committed to supporting our people while seeing to the health of the business,” Wyeth Nutrition added.

LABOR UNIONS

NESTLE

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY

WYETH

WYETH NUTRITION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Layoffs hit nutrition giant's Canlubang plant

Layoffs hit nutrition giant's Canlubang plant

By Jonathan de Santos | 1 day ago
Wyeth Philippines Progressive Workers Union president Debie Faigmani confirmed the layoffs to media, saying 10 union officers...
Business
fbtw

Power failure

By Boo Chanco | 18 hours ago
Energy officials want Congress to review the franchise of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines or NGCP because around 80 percent of the country’s electricity problems may be linked to the “generous...
Business
fbtw
Ayala putting up $1 billion data center, biggest in Philippines

Ayala putting up $1 billion data center, biggest in Philippines

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 18 hours ago
The Ayala Group and its Singaporean partner are investing at least $1 billion to build the largest data center in the Philippines...
Business
fbtw
US and Taiwan conclude trade negotiations

US and Taiwan conclude trade negotiations

10 hours ago
The US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade looks to boost trade by streamlining customs checks, improving regulatory procedures,...
Business
fbtw
PSE suspends 6 companies for reportorial delinquencies

PSE suspends 6 companies for reportorial delinquencies

By Iris Gonzales | 18 hours ago
Six companies including Dennis Uy’s Phoenix Petroleum Philippines Inc. were suspended yesterday by the Philippine Stock...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Globe amps up efforts in Visayas, Mindanao areas with low SIM registration rates

Globe amps up efforts in Visayas, Mindanao areas with low SIM registration rates

5 hours ago
Globe Telecom Inc. said Friday it would put more focus on the Visayas and Mindanao areas where SIM registration rates are...
Business
fbtw
ChatGPT is coming to smartphones

ChatGPT is coming to smartphones

9 hours ago
ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence bot that became a global sensation for its powers to churn out human-like content and...
Business
fbtw
Quick Take: 2GO's looming PSE exit and 2 more market updates

Quick Take: 2GO's looming PSE exit and 2 more market updates

9 hours ago
Not much to say here, except that this is a pretty good demonstration of what happens at the end of a successful tender ...
Business
fbtw
Six companies suspended for reporting violations

Six companies suspended for reporting violations

9 hours ago
In my world, administrative trading suspensions are pretty close to being an unforgivable sin.
Business
fbtw
Synergy Grid battling political pressure to ditch China

Synergy Grid battling political pressure to ditch China

9 hours ago
The use of public-facing utilities as populist political punching bags is nothing new.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with