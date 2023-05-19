Wyeth Nutrition says no lockout of Laguna factory workers

MANILA, Philippines — Wyeth Nutrition said Friday it did not implement a lockout, reiterating the company respect employees’ rights despite the nutrition giant sending 140 workers into unemployment as a result of ongoing restructuring efforts.

The statement was issued to Philstar.com, which first reported the story of the plight of these workers in Wyeth Nutrition's factory in Canlubang, Laguna on Thursday.

Related Stories Union at nutrition giant's milk factory readies strike over surprise layoffs

“No lock-out was implemented by Wyeth management. We fully respect our employees’ rights, including the right to freedom of expression and the right to freedom of assembly,” the statement read.

Wyeth Nutrition said management entered into a dialogue with union officers on Thursday and “encouraged them to allow their members to enter the factory.” The company has five factories in the Philippines, tasked with producing powdered and liquid beverages, milk products and ice cream, and prepared dishes and cooking aids.

For context, the 140 employees laid off by Wyeth Nutrition counted 10 union officers in the order. The company said their restructuring efforts led to redundancies across the company.

Nestle disclosed in its annual review that sales in the Philippines raked in 2.67 billion Swiss francs (P164.4 billion), growing 0.4% year-on-year in 2022. Wyeth Nutrition formerly operated as Pfizer’s infant nutrition unit before being acquired by Swiss food giant Nestle in 2012.

Wyeth Nutrition said on Friday as well that they will not leave their laid off workers by the curb.

“In consideration of our impacted employees’ hard work and contributions, they will be receiving separation packages superior to what the law requires. Support programs for them are in place as they transition to opportunities outside the company,” the statement read.

Wyeth Philippines Progressive Workers Union has filed a notice of strike at the regional National Conciliation and Mediation Board office in Laguna. The move came following the layoffs of 140 workers, which its workers assert violated their collective bargaining agreement with the nutrition giant.

“The new organizational structure is necessary and vital to delivering operational efficiencies at the factory. In our efforts, we are committed to supporting our people while seeing to the health of the business,” Wyeth Nutrition added.