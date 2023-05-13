Prime Energy names new managing director and GM

MANILA, Philippines — Prime Energy Resources Development B.V., a subsidiary of Enrique Razon’s Prime Infrastructure Capital Inc., has bared its key business priorities in the coming years as the company welcomed the appointment of its new managing director and general manager.

Prime Energy has named Donnabel Kuizon Cruz as its managing director and general manager, assuming the role of Sebastian Quiniones Jr., who will continue to serve as senior advisor, member of the advisory council, and director in the Prime Energy board.

“We thank Mr. Quiniones for his invaluable contribution in setting up Prime Energy. We look forward to working with him in his new capacity as advisor and director of Prime Energy and welcome Donna in his stead,” Razon said.

Prior to her new role, Cruz served as Prime Energy’s deputy general manager and business opportunity manager, leading the delivery of key growth projects for the Service Contract (SC) 38 consortium.

Cruz also previously held various positions at Shell Philippines Exploration B.V. and Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp.

“There is an opportunity today to secure the country’s future while battling climate change, and Prime Energy has an important role to play in this,” Cruz said.

“My priority would be to support the government’s efforts in ensuring the country’s energy security, lowest cost of fuel, and energy transition ambition by sustaining a reliable source of gas for the country in the long term,” she said.

To do this, Cruz said Prime Energy will focus on three business areas in the short to medium term.

These include successful delivery of projects to explore and develop indigenous sources of gas, mature opportunities for alternative gas sources, and continued safety, reliability and integrity of existing Prime Energy facilities.

“Capable and engaged people underpin success in these areas – so another priority would be people. People ultimately make things happen,” Cruz said.

Prime Energy is the operator of the Malampaya deep water gas to power project under SC 38.

The Malampaya asset is a significant addition to Prime Infra group’s growing energy portfolio as it reduces the country’s reliance on imported fuel and helps drive economic productivity and industrial growth.

“Donna has led teams that delivered significant value to the portfolio, and her people-centered management style makes her ideal for her new role. We envision a sustainable gas infrastructure for our country, and I am sure she will secure our long-term future for Prime Energy under her direction,” Razon said.