^

Business

Prime Energy names new managing director and GM

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
May 13, 2023 | 12:00am
Prime Energy names new managing director and GM
Donnabel Kuizon Cruz

MANILA, Philippines — Prime Energy Resources Development B.V., a subsidiary of Enrique Razon’s Prime Infrastructure Capital Inc., has bared its key business priorities in the coming years as the company welcomed the appointment of its new managing director and general manager.

Prime Energy has named Donnabel Kuizon Cruz as its managing director and general manager, assuming the role of Sebastian Quiniones Jr., who will continue to serve as senior advisor, member of the advisory council, and director in the Prime Energy board.

“We thank Mr. Quiniones for his invaluable contribution in setting up Prime Energy. We look forward to working with him in his new capacity as advisor and director of Prime Energy and welcome Donna in his stead,” Razon said.

Prior to her new role, Cruz served as Prime Energy’s deputy general manager and business opportunity manager, leading the delivery of key growth projects for the Service Contract (SC) 38 consortium.

Cruz also previously held various positions at Shell Philippines Exploration B.V. and Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp.

“There is an opportunity today to secure the country’s future while battling climate change, and Prime Energy has an important role to play in this,” Cruz said.

“My priority would be to support the government’s efforts in ensuring the country’s energy security, lowest cost of fuel, and energy transition ambition by sustaining a reliable source of gas for the country in the long term,” she said.

To do this, Cruz said Prime Energy will focus on three business areas in the short to medium term.

These include successful delivery of projects to explore and develop indigenous sources of gas, mature opportunities for alternative gas sources, and continued safety, reliability and integrity of existing Prime Energy facilities.

“Capable and engaged people underpin success in these areas – so another priority would be people. People ultimately make things happen,” Cruz said.

Prime Energy is the operator of the Malampaya deep water gas to power project under SC 38.

The Malampaya asset is a significant addition to Prime Infra group’s growing energy portfolio as it reduces the country’s reliance on imported fuel and helps drive economic productivity and industrial growth.

“Donna has led teams that delivered significant value to the portfolio, and her people-centered management style makes her ideal for her new role. We envision a sustainable gas infrastructure for our country, and I am sure she will secure our long-term future for Prime Energy under her direction,” Razon said.

ENERGY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Fitch unit says Philippine economy may face slowdown amid high rates

Fitch unit says Philippine economy may face slowdown amid high rates

11 hours ago
The Philippine economy would likely slow further in the coming months, as rising borrowing costs meant to tame inflation crimp...
Business
fbtw
G7 finance ministers discuss crises from Ukraine to banking

G7 finance ministers discuss crises from Ukraine to banking

By Katie Forster | 1 day ago
Support for war-torn Ukraine will top the agenda as G7 finance talks start Thursday, but ministers and central bankers will...
Business
fbtw
Pizza unit is Figaro's 'angel' in inflation storm as Q1 profits grow

Pizza unit is Figaro's 'angel' in inflation storm as Q1 profits grow

13 hours ago
Figaro Coffee Group Inc. posted higher earnings in the first quarter, as the opening of new stores helped the company weather...
Business
fbtw

Cosmetic ‘solutions’

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
If the President is serious in redeeming the family name, he must resist the temptation to latch on to cosmetic “solutions.” Kung pa-pogi lang, useless because nothing really gets better.
Business
fbtw
Stock markets down as traders weigh inflation, rate hikes

Stock markets down as traders weigh inflation, rate hikes

17 hours ago
Major stock markets dropped on Thursday as investors assessed fresh US inflation data, the financial health of a regional...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
South Korea eyed as funding source for DPWH projects

South Korea eyed as funding source for DPWH projects

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The Department of Public Works and Highways is tapping a new financing scheme of the South Korean government to fund four...
Business
fbtw
Index snaps rally, ends below 6,600

Index snaps rally, ends below 6,600

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Stocks halted a three-day rally as investors dumped shares yesterday due to the lack of encouraging economic developments...
Business
fbtw

PAL profit soars higher in 3 months

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) more than doubled its profit in the first quarter after its gamble to reopen Chinese routes and introduce a new destination paid off dividends.
Business
fbtw

GT Capital gets highest credit rating

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
GT Capital Holdings Inc. of the Ty Group received the highest credit rating for its P4 billion fixed rate bonds from local debt watcher Philippine Rating Services Corp.
Business
fbtw

10,000 steps and the 21-day habit

By Francis J. Kong | 1 hour ago
A fitness coach friend of mine revealed the secret of forming habits. He got my attention by saying, “Francis, in our business, we have what is called “The magic 8th month stretch” which is the...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with