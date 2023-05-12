^

Business

Fitch unit says Philippine economy may face slowdown amid high rates

Philstar.com
May 12, 2023 | 2:17pm
economy
Motorists experience heavy traffic along EDSA in Cubao, Quezon City on April 4, 2023.
STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine economy would likely slow further in the coming months, as rising borrowing costs meant to tame inflation crimp consumption and business expansion plans.

In a commentary, BMI Country Risk & Industry Research, a unit of the Fitch Group, said that while it maintains its 2023 growth forecast for the Philippines at 5.9%, the projection implies that “real GDP growth to remain on a slowing trend over the coming quarters”.

The Philippines’ gross domestic product grew 6.4% year-on-year in the first three months of the year. This was slower compared to the annual growth rate of 7.1% recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022, and the 8.0% expansion recorded a year ago.

But quarter-on-quarter, the economy grew 1.1%. The latest year-on-year outturn was also better than the median estimate of 6.1% growth based on a BusinessWorld poll of 23 economists.

BMI said the main cause of the projected slowdown is rising interest rates, which could act as a drag on investment appetite.

EXPLAINER: What the BSP's rate hike means for you

Second, the Philippines will receive little external support amid tepid global demand, BMI explained, even though the recovery in Mainland China will help to provide some offset.

BMI also said it expects pent up demand to fade, and elevated rates of inflation and higher borrowing costs to weigh more heavily on consumer spending growth ahead.

“Risks to our growth forecast are skewed slightly to the upside. We are currently expecting external demand to remain weak throughout the year,” the Fitch unit said.

“However, a stronger recovery in Mainland China could provide a more significant offset. If inflation declines faster than expected, this would also enable the BSP to loosen financial conditions earlier,” it added.

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Cosmetic ‘solutions’

By Boo Chanco | 15 hours ago
If the President is serious in redeeming the family name, he must resist the temptation to latch on to cosmetic “solutions.” Kung pa-pogi lang, useless because nothing really gets better.
Business
fbtw
G7 finance ministers discuss crises from Ukraine to banking

G7 finance ministers discuss crises from Ukraine to banking

By Katie Forster | 1 day ago
Support for war-torn Ukraine will top the agenda as G7 finance talks start Thursday, but ministers and central bankers will...
Business
fbtw

Converge bets on retail fiber  

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 15 hours ago
Broadband provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc. expects its low-cost fiber to attract more than 120,000 subscribers this year and to generate close to P500 million in revenue.
Business
fbtw

‘Securing e-wallets a shared responsibility’

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 15 hours ago
Global cybersecurity and digital privacy firm Kaspersky has emphasized that securing convenient technologies, such as digital wallets, is a shared responsibility.
Business
fbtw
PEZA investment approvals double to P33 billion in 4 months &nbsp;

PEZA investment approvals double to P33 billion in 4 months  

By Catherine Talavera | 15 hours ago
Investments approved by the Philippine Economic Zone Authority more than doubled in the four months of the year to P33.094...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pizza unit is Figaro's 'angel' in inflation storm as Q1 profits grow

Pizza unit is Figaro's 'angel' in inflation storm as Q1 profits grow

2 hours ago
Figaro Coffee Group Inc. posted higher earnings in the first quarter, as the opening of new stores helped the company weather...
Business
fbtw
Converge Q1 profit up, but growth stalling

Converge Q1 profit up, but growth stalling

6 hours ago
This math doesn’t look good.
Business
fbtw
CREIT Q1 dividend 6.8% fatter

CREIT Q1 dividend 6.8% fatter

6 hours ago
Citicore Energy REIT declares fatter Q1 dividend.
Business
fbtw
Apex Mining reports lower Q1 profit plus 2 more market updates

Apex Mining reports lower Q1 profit plus 2 more market updates

6 hours ago
Quick takes from around the market.
Business
fbtw
Elon Musk says new Twitter chief has been hired

Elon Musk says new Twitter chief has been hired

6 hours ago
Elon Musk on Thursday said that he has hired someone to replace him as boss of Twitter and its newly named X Corporation...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with