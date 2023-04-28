^

Business

Aboitiz Group finds growth in Q1 amid inflation storm

Philstar.com
April 28, 2023 | 2:17pm
Aboitiz Group finds growth in Q1 amid inflation storm
Consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization leapfrogged 38% year-on-year to P17.9 billion in the first quarter.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Conglomerate Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc. saw its bottom-line improve in the first quarter, as earnings were lifted by its power generation and retail electricity supply segments. 

In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange index on Friday, the company’s consolidated net income inched up 2% year-on-year to P4 billion from January to March.

Consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization leapfrogged 38% year-on-year to P17.9 billion in the first quarter.

As it is, the company declared non-recurring losses of P593 million in the first quarter, accounting for forex losses. This was a reversal compared to the P742 million non-recurring gains in the same period in 2022. 

“Our first quarter results are promising as the product of our team’s unwavering dedication and relentless innovation,” said Aboitiz Group president and CEO Sabin M. Aboitiz.

Earnings broken down showed its power segment, Aboitiz Power Corp., contributed P3.9 billion to the conglomerate’s earnings haul in the first quarter. This was higher by 161% on a yearly basis, accounting for 73% of the company’s total income figures. 

That said, AboitizPower noted this surge in growth was fueled by its generation and retail electricity supply business. Energy sales across the residential, commercial, and industrial segments rose as demand resurfaced in the first quarter.

Its banking and financial services arm, anchored by Union Bank of the Philippines, contributed an P1.8 billion income, up 33% on-year, to its first quarter earnings haul. 

AEV’s non-listed real estate business, Aboitiz Land, Inc. posted a consolidated net income of P127 million from January to March. This was retreated by 15% year-on-year, as revenues slid down 7% owing to construction-related delays.

Its infrastructure arm, Aboitiz InfraCapital, Inc. pitched in P375 million in the first quarter. The haul fattened by 108% on-year owing to the bright performance of its economic estates business. 

Despite this, the infrastructure firm noted its airport business has yet to play a part in its bottom line. 

Republic Cement & Building Materials, Inc. contributed a loss of P296 million to AEV in the first quarter. The loss came as demand for construction materials were anemic amid rising inflationary pressures. 

Aboitiz’s food segment likewise pitched in a loss of P534 million in the first quarter amid expensive raw materials and muted demand.

Shares at AEV currently trade 1.38% down at P53.55 towards the close of weekly trading. — Ramon Royandoyan

ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE

PHILIPPINES INFLATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Tycoons form new super consortium to pitch P100-B NAIA rehab

Tycoons form new super consortium to pitch P100-B NAIA rehab

By Ramon Royandoyan | 23 hours ago
Initial details showed that the P100 billion proposal included an upfront payment to the national government.
Business
fbtw
Tycoons revive P100 billion bid for NAIA

Tycoons revive P100 billion bid for NAIA

By Iris Gonzales | 15 hours ago
Some of the country’s biggest tycoon-led conglomerates will take another shot at redeveloping the Ninoy Aquino International...
Business
fbtw

Man of his words

By Boo Chanco | 15 hours ago
A thousand words, my column limit, cannot capture the essence of the man that Oscar M. Lopez was. Allow me to use a thousand more.
Business
fbtw
Why are the US and China fighting over chips?

Why are the US and China fighting over chips?

7 hours ago
Microchips are the lifeblood of the modern global economy: the tiny slices of silicon are found in all types of electronics...
Business
fbtw
Landbank income down to P10.8 billion in 3 months

Landbank income down to P10.8 billion in 3 months

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 15 hours ago
Land Bank of the Philippines saw its net income slip by nearly 20 percent to P10.8 billion in the first quarter following...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Quick Take: NAIA rehab pitch and 2 more market updates

Quick Take: NAIA rehab pitch and 2 more market updates

6 hours ago
Will this group of “patriotic” tycoons succeed, or will they crash and burn like the many proposals that have...
Business
fbtw
MPI announces tender offer and files for delisting

MPI announces tender offer and files for delisting

6 hours ago
To tender or not to tender, that is the question. MPI is such a divisive company.
Business
fbtw
Relief rally on Wall Street after better-than-feared earnings

Relief rally on Wall Street after better-than-feared earnings

7 hours ago
With markets having digested the busiest stretch of earnings, the focus turns next to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy...
Business
fbtw
Intel, Samsung hammered as chips demand plummets

Intel, Samsung hammered as chips demand plummets

7 hours ago
Rising prices, a global chip glut and poor demand for hardware also punished Intel's rival Samsung Electronics, which earlier...
Business
fbtw
NCR economy grows at faster pace in 2022

NCR economy grows at faster pace in 2022

By Louella Desiderio | 15 hours ago
Metro Manila’s economy grew at a faster pace in 2022 than in the previous year, but remained below the national growth...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with