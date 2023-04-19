^

Business

Netflix subscribers at record high, password crackdown coming

Philstar.com
April 19, 2023 | 8:26am
Netflix subscribers at record high, password crackdown coming
A sign is posted in front of Netflix headquarters on April 20, 2022 in Los Gatos, California. Shares of Netflix dropped over 35 percent after the company reported that it had lost 200,000 subscribers for the first time in the first quarter. The company also reported that it expects to lose an additional 2 million subscribers in the current quarter.
Justin Sullivan / Getty Images / AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, United States — Netflix on Tuesday said that its number of subscribers hit a record high 232.5 million in the first quarter of the year and that its nascent ad-supported tier was faring well.

The streaming television giant reported a quarterly profit of $1.3 billion, in line with expectations, but said it had delayed a broad crackdown on sharing of account passwords "to improve the experience for members."

Netflix said it expects to begin rolling out its options for paid password sharing this quarter instead.

"It's clear that the company wants to manage any fallout from the new strategy," said Third Bridge analyst Jamie Lumley.

That means some membership and revenue benefits resulting from the move were postponed, Netflix said in a letter to shareholders.

Netflix has dabbled with "borrower" or "shared" accounts in a few markets, but plans to roll them out in the United States and elsewhere this month, co-chief executive Greg Peters said in a streamed earnings interview.

Netflix said it is taking time to make sure subscribers have seamless access to the service away from home or on various devices such as tablets, TVs or smartphones.

"We learned from this last set of launches about some improvements we can do," Peters said.

"It was better to take a little bit of extra time to incorporate those learnings and make this transition as smooth as possible for members."

And while a new ad-subsidized subscription tier at Netflix is in its early days, engagement is above initial expectations and Netflix has seen "very little switching from our standard and premium plans."

Market tracker Insider Intelligence forecast that Netflix will bring in $770 million in ad revenue from the new tier this year, and that revenue figure will top $1 billion next year.

As growth at Netflix cooled last year, the Silicon Valley based streaming company focused on creating a lower priced subscription tier with advertising.

Netflix also set out to nudge people watching for free with shared passwords to begin paying for the service without alienating subscribers.

"This account sharing initiative helps us have a larger base of potential paying members and grow Netflix long term," said co-chief executive Ted Sarandos.

Future of TV

For the first time ever, US adults will spend more time this year watching digital video on platforms such as Netflix, TikTok and YouTube than viewing traditional television, Insider Intelligence has forecast.

The market tracker expects "linear TV" to account for less than half of daily viewing for the first time ever.

"This milestone is driven by people spending more and more time watching video on their biggest and smallest screens, whether it's an immersive drama on a connected TV or a viral clip on a smartphone," Insider Intelligence principal analyst Paul Verna said in a release.

Netflix and YouTube are "neck and neck" leaders when it comes to digital video audience attention, according to Insider Intelligence.

Netflix planned to continue spending about $17 billion annually on shows and films, with that amount perhaps climbing after next year.

"Netflix subscriber growth shows that the streaming wars are still on," said analyst Lumley.

"The company is ahead of where it was this time last year but still clearly facing the pressure from all the players in this crowded space."

AUDIO-VIDEO ON DEMAND

NETFLIX

STREAMING TV
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Recovering

By Boo Chanco | 8 hours ago
It was a joy to visit Cebu last week after three years of the pandemic. Initially had some problems booking our flight on Cebu Pacific.
Business
fbtw

External economic shocks of the 1970s and ’80s

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 8 hours ago
(This is part of the paper I am preparing in connection with the 50-year review of economic policy at the UP School of Economics.)
Business
fbtw
Stocks retreat as peso weakens

Stocks retreat as peso weakens

By Iris Gonzales | 8 hours ago
Share prices plunged back into negative territory yesterday, snapping a two-day upswing, as market sentiment soured after...
Business
fbtw
BDO earnings soar to P16.5 billion in Q1

BDO earnings soar to P16.5 billion in Q1

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 8 hours ago
The net income of Sy-led BDO Unibank Inc. jumped by 41 percent to P16.5 billion in the first quarter from P11.7 billion in...
Business
fbtw

Imperiled local mango industry

By Rey Gamboa | 1 day ago
“If you believe Philippine mangoes are the best in the world, you’d better first taste Vietnamese mangoes.” This statement, coming from a Filipino journalist who had just been to Vietnam, would...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
China's economy rebounds after zero-Covid scrapped

China's economy rebounds after zero-Covid scrapped

34 minutes ago
The figures were the first snapshot since 2019 of the world's second-largest economy unencumbered by the strict health controls...
Business
fbtw
Musk touts new moderation policy to reassure advertisers

Musk touts new moderation policy to reassure advertisers

34 minutes ago
Under the new policy, unveiled in a blog post titled "Freedom of Speech, Not Reach," Twitter will soon begin tagging posts...
Business
fbtw
Germany's climate envoy: Philippines has 'gigantic' potential in solar, wind power

Germany's climate envoy: Philippines has 'gigantic' potential in solar, wind power

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 45 minutes ago
Jennifer Morgan, German special envoy for international climate action, stressed that renewable energy sources such as wind...
Business
fbtw
Peso weakens further, pierces 56 to $1 level

Peso weakens further, pierces 56 to $1 level

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 8 hours ago
The peso slumped further to its weakest level in almost four months, piercing the 56 to $1 level, as the US Federal Reserve...
Business
fbtw
PBCom profit up 4% to P1.6 billion in 2022

PBCom profit up 4% to P1.6 billion in 2022

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 8 hours ago
Lucio Co’s Philippine Bank of Communications (PBCom) booked a modest income growth of 3.7 percent to P1.63 billion in...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with