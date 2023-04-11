WATCH: 'Black Knight' starring Kim Woo-bin drops official teaser trailer

Black Knight (Kim Woo Bin, Esom) is about delivery men with battle-ready skills while navigating a post-apocalyptic world.

MANILA, Philippines — Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Korean dystopian series "Black Knight" starring Kim Woo-bin.

The teaser trailer begins with sweeping views of a barren wasteland reminiscent of a grimier "Mad Max: Fury Road" or "WALL-E."

The objectives of deliverymen like Woo-bin's 5-8 are then showed, putting their lives on the line to transport essential items in a world soiled by air pollution and social powers.

"Deliverymen must be tough for they must risk their lives to protect their trucks from hunters' attacks," goes the Korean narration before the title card reveal. "That is why people dream of becoming deliverymen."

Meanwhile, a poster's taglines go, "A world without order, a knight without law" and "Oxygen has been delivered."

In the series, 5-8 will take on the Cheonmyeong Group headed by its heir Ryu Seok (Song Seung-heon) that has seized control of oxygen.

Joining Woo-bin and Seung-heon are "Taxi Driver" actress Esom as military officer Seol-ah and Kang You-seok as a refugee who idolizes Woo-bin's character.

This will be Woo-bin's second series after 2022's "Our Blues" since a six-year hiatus from television shows following a nasopharyngeal cancer diagnosis.

"Black Knight" begins streaming on Netflix this May 12. — Video from Netflix Philippines' YouTube channel

RELATED: Cancer survivor Kim Woo-bin continues series comeback with Netflix's 'Black Knight'