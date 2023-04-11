Unemployment rate flat at 4.8% in February; job quality improves

LRT passengers browse through their cellphones while commuting in Manila on March 13, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Joblessness slightly went up in February, although the quality of available work got better, state statisticians reported Tuesday.

Results of a nationwide survey of 11,165 households showed there were 2.47 million Filipinos who were either jobless or out of business in February, higher than 2.37 million unemployed persons recorded in January, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.

Related Stories Joblessness, underemployment worsen in January as temporary holiday jobs fade

That translated to an unemployment rate of 4.8% in February, unchanged from the preceding month.

Meanwhile, PSA data showed there were 6.29 million people who were on the hunt for additional working hours to augment their income in February, lower than the 6.65 million in January.

That's equivalent to an underemployment rate of 12.9%, down from 14.1% in the preceding month.