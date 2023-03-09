Joblessness, underemployment worsen in January as temporary holiday jobs fade

An artist finishes traditional jeepney signages at his shop in Barangay North Fairview, Commonwealth, Quezon City on March 7, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The proportion of jobless Filipinos went up in January while job quality deteriorated as the sheen of temporary jobs offered by the holiday rush faded, adding to the problems of the Marcos Jr. administration already beseeched by brutal inflation.

Results of a nationwide survey of 44,302 households showed there were 2.37 million Filipinos who were either jobless or out of business in January, higher than 2.22 million unemployed persons recorded in December, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported Thursday.

Related Stories Holiday demand lifts job quality in December, but unemployment slightly up

That translated to an unemployment rate of 4.8% in January, up from 4.3% in the preceding month.

Analysts had expected the rise in jobless figure following the end of holiday season, which typically provides a wealth of seasonal jobs for Filipinos.

PSA data also showed a deterioration in job quality during the first month of the year. There were 6.65 million people who looked for additional working hours to augment their income in January, higher than 6.20 million in December.

That’s equivalent to an underemployment rate of 14.1%, up from 12.6% in the preceding month. — Ramon Royandoyan