Alsons Aquaculture allots P200 million for Sarangani fishery expansion

Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
March 27, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Alsons Aquaculture Corp. (AAC) of the Alcantara group is investing P200 million to expand its inland-based fishery project in Sarangani.

In a report submitted to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Environmental Management Bureau (DENR-EMB), AAC is proposing to expand its aquaculture project in Alabel, Sarangani.

AAC has estimated the project cost to reach P200 million over a three-year period.

The expansion project will cover 193.68 hectares adjacent and add another 5,000 tons of annual production to cater to the growing market demand.

AAC is seeking an environmental compliance certificate (ECC) for the expansion project that will involve the construction and management of new aquaculture facilities.

The project will use the area’s natural resources to encourage sustainable aquaculture methods by harnessing brackish water from the Buayan River and Sarangani Bay.

“Brackish water, a combination of fresh and salt water, can host many aquaculture species. Milkfish, tilapia, and shrimp may all flourish in brackish water environments. Using this sort of water in aquaculture can also reduce the project’s environmental effect by reducing the amount of freshwater required for operation,” AAC said.

With food security a major concern today, the company said its proposed expansion would provide additional food source both internationally and locally.

AAC is engaged in the production of bangus, tilapia, and other marine cultured species and is recognized to be the Philippines’ largest processor and exporter of premium quality bangus and many other processed seafood products.

Being the country’s largest exporter of bangus and other seafood, the increased production capacity will help cope with the market demand.

“This other facility will accommodate additional production of tilapia and prime bangus for the municipality of Alabel, thus, gradually contributing to the increased level of food security in the LGU (local government unit),” AAC said.

AAC will continuously increase the economic status of the locality by exporting to global markets such as the US, Canada, Guam, Australia, China and the Middle East.

In its existing 30-hectare hatchery farm, AAC keeps 12,000 spawners of various ages and grows and processes over 4,000 metric tons of aquaculture products in inland ponds in a year.

The company operates two processing plants in Mindanao and one in the Visayas.

