^

Business

Philippines' dollar position lands in deficit in February

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
March 21, 2023 | 10:27am
Philippines' dollar position lands in deficit in February
BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said the country’s BOP reverted to a surplus in December with $991 million from a deficit of $123 million in November.
STAR / Edd Gumban, file

MANILA, Philippines — The national government’s foreign currency debt payments sent the country’s dollar position into familiar territory as it settled into a deficit in February.

Data provided by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on Monday showed the country’s balance of payments position landed in a deficit of $895 million in February. This was larger than the $157 million deficit recorded a year ago. 

The BOP is a summary of the country’s transactions with the world for a specific period of time. A deficit happens when foreign fund outflows exceed inflows.

Despite this, the country’s BOP position stood at a surplus of $2.2 billion in the first two months of 2023 owing to inflows from the government's Global Bond issuance, as well as remittances from Filipino expats and foreign portfolio investments.

The BSP noted that the latest BOP position stemmed from foreign currency debt servicing. 

“The BOP deficit in February 2023 reflected outflows arising mainly from the National Government’s net foreign currency withdrawals from its deposits with the BSP to settle its foreign currency debt obligations and pay for its various expenditures,” the statement read. 

Nicholas Antonio Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank in Manila, attributed the shortfall to the persisting trade deficit. The country’s trade balance opened the year in a deficit as exports of Filipinos goods sank in January.

“Financial account also likely saw stark outflows given heightened uncertainty in financial markets and slow pickup of foreign direct investments,” Mapa said in a Viber message. 

Data broken down showed the country’s dollar reserves retreated to $98.2 billion in February. The level represents a buffer equivalent to 7.4 months’ worth of imports of goods and services. This is about 5.9 times the country’s short-term external debt based on original maturity and 3.9 times based on residual maturity.

Zooming out, the central bank unveiled a new set of projections for this year and the next. 

The BSP already trimmed its BOP projection for 2023. For this year, the new forecast pegged a $1.6 billion deficit, from the previous $5.4 billion. The central bank projected the BOP position would amount to a $500 million deficit in 2024. 

The latest projections reflect a dimmer view of the global and domestic economy, as headwinds continued to weigh down expectations. Rising inflation and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine comprised headwinds that the BSP expected will roil the Philippine economy. 

As it is, the latest BOP deficit forecast is equivalent to 0.4% of the country's gross domestic product. The forecast means more dollars would leave the country than those that would enter.

A BOP deficit also means a weaker currency, which could further bloat import costs. For this year, the BSP’s outlook on foreign trade was gloomy. Exports would grow at a slower clip of 3%, while imports are expected to sputter by 4%. 

If the export forecast is realized, it would be lower than the 5.9% annual growth in 2022 as global supply chain disruptions and higher input costs hampered demand for Filipino products despite renewed economic activity everywhere. 

The BSP left its forecast on BPO receipts unchanged at 9% for 2023 and 2024.

On the other hand, its tourism receipts forecast reflected the BSP’s grim outlook of the global economy. Travel receipts are expected to grow 80% year-on-year in 2023, then slow down to 50% annual growth in the following year. This was a far cry from 595.4% expansion last year, as the tourism sector cornered a supposed trend of “revenge spending.”

OVERSEAS CASH REMITTANCES

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY

PHILIPPINES BALANCE OF PAYMENTS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Another auction set for closed banks&rsquo; assets&nbsp; &nbsp;

Another auction set for closed banks’ assets   

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 2 days ago
The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. will put up P48.9 million worth of residential and commercial lots owned by padlocked...
Business
fbtw

Marina head should resign or go on leave

By Rey Gamboa | 11 hours ago
Two readers from the shipping industry sent some interesting feedback about the accidental sinking of the MT Princess Empress, which are featured in today’s column. Both have requested anonymity.
Business
fbtw
Philippine economy seen to grow by 7.1% in Q1

Philippine economy seen to grow by 7.1% in Q1

By Louella Desiderio | 11 hours ago
The Philippine economy may grow by 7.1 percent in the first quarter, supported by the manufacturing sector, expectations of...
Business
fbtw

Old but new: The Comeback

By Ivy Dianne M. Galzote | 11 hours ago
Let’s backtrack to 2021, when Republic Act 11534, otherwise known as the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises Law, was implemented. With the aim to establish the country as an attractive market...
Business
fbtw
Metrobank earmarks P5 billion for capex

Metrobank earmarks P5 billion for capex

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 11 hours ago
Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. is spending up to P5 billion for its capital expenditures this year.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Moody's thinks PH inflation is &ldquo;uncomfortably strong&rdquo;

Moody's thinks PH inflation is “uncomfortably strong”

2 hours ago
About the only thing that both the BSP and these analysts agree on is that a 25bp hike is the most likely thing.
Business
fbtw
Quick Take: On UPSON's IPO and 1 more market update

Quick Take: On UPSON's IPO and 1 more market update

2 hours ago
Many thanks to the UPSON IR team for that quick response.
Business
fbtw
That&rsquo;s my bad...

That’s my bad...

2 hours ago
Whee!
Business
fbtw
Max&rsquo;s Group FY22 &ldquo;organic net income&rdquo; up 38%

Max’s Group FY22 “organic net income” up 38%

2 hours ago
I’m definitely interested to get a closer look at the full financials when they're released.
Business
fbtw
Banking sector safe, BSP chief assures Palace

Banking sector safe, BSP chief assures Palace

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 11 hours ago
The Philippine banking sector remains strong and ready to withstand possible shocks posed by the collapse of global banks,...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with