Isabelle Gotianun Yap named young global leader by WEF

The Philippine Star
March 20, 2023 | 12:00am
Isabelle Gotianun Yap, executive director and vice president at East West Banking Corp., has been chosen as a member of the Young Global Leaders (YGL) class of 2023 by the World Economic Forum (WEF). WEF’s new Young Global Leaders Class includes nearly 100 promising political leaders, innovative entrepreneurs, game-changing researchers, and academic leaders who are accelerating positive and lasting change in their communities, countries and the world. Isabelle is one of only two Filipinos chosen for the Class of 2023.

As the executive director and vice president of East West Banking Corp., Isabelle Gotianun Yap has been instrumental in driving the digital transformation of the bank and enhancing its customer experience. East West Banking Corporation is a subsidiary of the Filinvest Development Corporation, one of the largest conglomerates in the Philippines, with business interests in real estate, hospitality, power generation, and other industries. Isabelle has also been a key figure in establishing Filinvest’s innovation arm, FDEV, which aims to drive innovation and transform the group’s business operations.

