Japan IT firm eyes Cebu as center of product development, innovation

The Philippine Star
March 10, 2023 | 11:03am
Japan IT firm eyes Cebu as center of product development, innovation

MANILA, Philippines – A Japan-based provider of cloud-based solutions that promote digital transformation has focused its attention on southern Philippines by establishing its presence in Cebu.

In an official announcement, Fujikura Shigemoto, executive officer and head of the establishment team of Sansan Incorporated, stated: “Sansan is establishing an international-standard technology development center in Cebu in line with the company’s product development objectives for overseas markets.”

To be known as the Sansan Global Development Center, the company’s Cebu operations will help further develop a technology environment that will support the country’s initiatives at attracting global IT companies. Cebu is known for its high-level IT education and large pool of talented engineers. 

In accordance with the plans of the Sansan Global Development Center to build up overseas markets, some 100 personnel and staff will be hired to implement the company’s plans for vigorous development.

As head of the establishment team of Sansan, Sugimoto provided some insights on how the country can maximize the great opportunities for Cebu and the Philippines to become investment destinations for IT companies and firms.

As a first step, Sugimoto urged the government to increase access to quality education and training. 

Corollary to this, Sugimoto emphasized that “government must create an attractive investment and business climate that is conducive to technology investment and talent development.”

Sugimoto also identified the need for government to promote talent mobility through policies that make it easier for highly-skilled workers from other countries like Japan to relocate to the country and remain in the country. Sugimoto said that these policies should be supported by clear  and simple immigration rules pertaining to  work visas and permits that will allow overseas talent to share and transfer talent and technology to the country.

Sugimoto added that the country should leverage on its strategic location and launch a robust international campaign to promote itself as a regional hub for technology anchored on its capabilities and high English language proficiency.

