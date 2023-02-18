^

Business

Heavy rains dampen fish volume in ports

Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
February 18, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s regional fish ports (RFPs) delivered lower fish volumes in January as operations were affected by heavy rains and thunderstorms, according to the Philippine Fisheries Development Authority (PFDA).

Latest PFDA data showed the RFPs delivered 37,900.16 metric tons (MT) of fish to all clients and stakeholders last month, lower than  last year’s 38.411.45 MT   and 45,355.24 MT in December.

“Based on reports, the combined effects of a low-pressure area   and the northeast monsoon (Amihan) have significantly affected the operations of all PFDA ports throughout the country. Nonetheless, the agency delivered an adequate volume of fish to consumers nationwide,” the agency said.

The PFDA said the Navotas Fish Port Complex saw a strong start with 18,184.59 MT of fish delivered, a 17.37-percent jump compared to  the previous month’s unloading.

The Lucena Fish Port Complex also saw a gain of 11.75 percent, transporting 1,687.91-MT of fish.

Meanwhile, the Davao Fish Port Complex (DFPC) tripled its monthly unloading to 1,687.91 MT as fish transshipment operations resumed in the port.

In December, the DFPC only recorded 310.72-MT of fish.

The PFDA earlier said it expects fish unloading volume significantly increase once fish transshipment operations are back at the Davao port.

On the other hand, inclement weather conditions affected operations of General Santos Fish Port Complex, unloading 14,897.04-MT of fish,  lower than the 25,531.63 MT delivered in December.

The Bulan Fish Port Complex and Zamboanga Fish Port Complex were also affected by the January rain, providing 31.29 MT and 558.705 MT of fish to consumers, respectively.

In December, the Bulan port unloaded 438.48 MT while the Zamboanga port saw 676.24 MT of fish.

The Iloilo Fish Port Complex distributed 1,255.59 MT of fish despite moderate to heavy rains in the region. The January figure is slightly lower than the 1,339.38-MT unloaded a month earlier.

