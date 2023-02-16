Eric Recto takes helm of Alphaland, succeeding uncle Bobby Ongpin

MANILA, Philippines — Eric Ongpin Recto, businessman and former finance undersecretary, has taken over as chairman and CEO of upscale property developer Alphaland Corp., succeeding his uncle, the late Roberto Ongpin.

Recto was elected by the company’s board after the family of Ongpin conveyed the wish of the late tycoon for Recto to take over the helm of Alphaland, company president Rodolfo Ma. Ponferrada said.

Related Stories Billionaire Roberto Ongpin, 86

Ongpin died in his sleep in Balesin last Feb 5.

“Ms. Anna B. Ongpin remains as vice chair. Her sister, Ms. Michelle Ongpin Callaghan was elected as a member of the Board to fill the vacancy created by RVO’s [Roberto V. Ongpin] death,” Ponferrada said.

Recto has been vice chairman of Alphaland since it started in 2007.

He is presently chairman of the Philippine Bank of Communications.