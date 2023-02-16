^

Business

Eric Recto takes helm of Alphaland, succeeding uncle Bobby Ongpin

Iris Gonzales - Philstar.com
February 16, 2023 | 8:30pm
Eric Recto takes helm of Alphaland, succeeding uncle Bobby Ongpin

MANILA, Philippines — Eric Ongpin Recto, businessman and former finance undersecretary, has taken over as chairman and CEO of upscale property developer Alphaland Corp., succeeding his uncle, the late Roberto Ongpin.

Recto was elected by the company’s board after the family of Ongpin conveyed the wish of the late tycoon for Recto to take over the helm of Alphaland, company president Rodolfo Ma. Ponferrada said.

Ongpin died in his sleep in Balesin last Feb 5.

“Ms. Anna B. Ongpin remains as vice chair. Her sister, Ms. Michelle Ongpin Callaghan was elected as a member of the Board to fill the vacancy created by RVO’s [Roberto V. Ongpin] death,” Ponferrada said. 

Recto has been vice chairman of Alphaland since it started in 2007. 

He is presently chairman of the Philippine Bank of Communications.

ALPHALAND

ROBERTO ONGPIN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Investments

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
President Marcos claims he brought home some $13 billion in deals that will create 24,000 jobs from his Japan trip.
Business
fbtw

What we should be doing with rice

By Rey Gamboa | 22 hours ago
An Australian living in the Philippines had a story, which I first thought of as strange, of how rice is grown in his native land.
Business
fbtw
South Korea ends Covid visa restrictions for China travellers

South Korea ends Covid visa restrictions for China travellers

6 days ago
South Korea said Friday it would begin issuing short-term visas to travellers from China again, ending a Covid-linked restriction...
Business
fbtw
Megawide eyes EDSA Busway

Megawide eyes EDSA Busway

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Infrastructure giant Megawide Construction Corp. has announced its intent to operate the EDSA Busway once the government offers...
Business
fbtw

Return of the railroads

By Rey Gamboa | 2 days ago
Residents of Malolos, Bulacan just sigh in resignation whenever they see the slow work on huge concrete posts that are supposed to carry elevated rail tracks running from Clark to Manila while cutting through their...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DENR reviews clearance process for solar and wind projects, studies alt fuel use for shipping

DENR reviews clearance process for solar and wind projects, studies alt fuel use for shipping

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
The embassies of Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden on Thursday held a high-level dialogue to tackle sustainable and innovative...
Business
fbtw
GCash pilots use of app by overseas Filipinos through international SIMs

GCash pilots use of app by overseas Filipinos through international SIMs

5 hours ago
Mobile wallet app GCash can now be used abroad with international SIM cards.
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Update Building Code to prevent bigtime damage from Big One quake&rsquo;

‘Update Building Code to prevent bigtime damage from Big One quake’

6 hours ago
As the specter of the so-called “Big One” earthquake spooks the megacity especially after the devastating magnitude-7.8...
Business
fbtw
BSP steps up attack on stubbornly high inflation; hikes rates by 50bps

BSP steps up attack on stubbornly high inflation; hikes rates by 50bps

By Ramon Royandoyan | 7 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas unleashed a big rate hike on Thursday, stepping up its attack on inflation that unexpectedly...
Business
fbtw
Despite recession fears, foreign investment pledges squeeze out growth in Q4

Despite recession fears, foreign investment pledges squeeze out growth in Q4

By Ramon Royandoyan | 11 hours ago
The number of approved foreign investments improved in the final quarter of 2022 despite a looming global economic slowdown....
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with